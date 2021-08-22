Behind Saginaw Grant’s acting career, a passion for helping others

Saginaw Grant would often talk about returning home to Oklahoma.

The 85-year-old Sac and Fox, Otoe-Missouria, and Iowa actor has built a career in film and television portraying Native American characters from today and the past. He died July 28 in Hollywood. His family buried him on August 14 in Stroud, near where he grew up.

Of course he was an actor and of course he developed a character, but the real Morgan Saginaw in his heart was honest with himself and he was honest about the love he had for his people, said his daughter, Lisa Grant. I know that for sure.

Morgan Saginaw Grant was born in 1936 at Pawnee Indian Hospital in Pawnee to Sarah Grant, who was Iowa and Otoe-Missouria, and Austin Grant, who was Sac and Fox. He became a citizen of his father’s tribe. Three elders gave it the name Wapime, which means gray fish.

He attended Pawnee Indian School, one of hundreds of residential schools across the United States intended to assimilate Indigenous children. His grandparents taught him traditional ways that he has maintained throughout his life. One of the most important lessons was to respect everyone he met, he recalls in a video released during his first memorial service in Los Angeles.

I always try to help where I need it and do the things I’ve been taught to do, he said.

His grandfathers also taught him the power of prayer. He prayed every day at 4 a.m., his daughter said. It wasn’t something he had just done at the powwows, Lisa Grant said. It’s not something he just did when asked. It was vital for him.

Powwows were an important part of his life. He has traveled to events all over California.

What Saginaw Grant’s daughter remembers the most

Saginaw Grant’s on-screen acting career began after he embarked on sobriety nearly four decades ago, Grant said. He had served in the Marines and worked in Oklahoma City in a dry cleaners.

After he got sober, he went out of his way to help others in difficulty and supported others during their recovery. He immediately embarked on this path and advocated for self-healing and taking charge of our own life, the way we lived, she said.