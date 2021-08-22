Photos that will give you a glimpse of TV actor Shaheer Sheikh’s luxurious apartment





Luxurious Apartment of Shaheer Sheikh | Photo credit: Instagram Highlights Mahabharat actor Shaheer Sheikh has chic Mumbai apartment Its comfortable bedroom is white The actor also has a designated coffee bar Shaheer Sheikh surprised his fans when he revealed that he would marry his longtime girlfriend Ruchikaa Kapoor. The future dad is one of the most adored stars on the small screen. He had also taken to his social media account to give a virtual tour of his luxurious Mumbai apartment to his fans. Shaheer designed his home on his own and has artistic interiors, corners designed for reading a book, sipping coffee, and relaxing. Every part of Shaheer and Ruchikaa’s house is breathtaking. Here, check out the photos of Shaheer’s luxurious home: The cozy and romantic bedroom of Shaheer Sheikh and Ruchikaa Kapoor Looks like Shaheer and Ruchikaa love the color white as it is their bedroom theme. From the mattress, curtains, doors, headboard; the interior of their comfortable room is white. There is also a chandelier that adorns the ceiling. There is also a closet with superhero figures. There is also a sitting area in the corner of the bedroom. The elegant dining room of Shaheer Sheikh and Ruchikaa Kapoor The dining room is a separate place for the family to come and enjoy good meals together. Shaheer and Ruchikaa’s dining room features a matte-finished wooden table, chair, houseplants, and windows to let in natural light. The refined toilets of Shaheer Sheikh and Ruchikaa Kapoor The actor, during a virtual tour of his home in Mumbai, even showed off the interior of his luxurious bathroom adjoining the bedroom. Shaheer Sheikh and Ruchikaa Kapoor coffee counter The actor is a huge fan of coffee, which is evident from the fact that he has an entire space in his house dedicated to coffee. The cabinet has a black color finish and has a place to sit next to it. The coffee machine is placed on the upper cabinet and the ingredients are placed on the wall. The magnificent terrace of Shaheer Sheikh and Ruchikaa Kapoor The actor had given his fans a glimpse of his pretty terrace which offers a beautiful view of the skyline of Mumbai. Besides the stunning views and spacious terrace, we also saw that its terrace has an outdoor tub that has been covered with fabric. Isn’t that too romantic? Shaheer Sheikh and Ruchikaa Kapoor Reading Area The actor has a reading corner which has a bookcase, vintage chairs. His reading room is his favorite space

