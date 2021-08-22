Entertainment
Grieving spouse seeks help – The Denver Post
Dear Amy: You often refer people to advice. I believe in counseling and as a teacher I have often suggested this path to families facing challenges.
Now I need some advice. My almost 50-year-old husband passed away last year and the grief is overwhelming.
I tried a grieving group, but other people made me even sadder. I stayed with, but the group was canceled due to COVID-19.
I found a counselor who could see me, but she spent a lot of time talking about her divorce and offered me very little advice.
I’ve tried to find someone to accept my insurance, but many counselors have eased their load due to COVID (although I can see my dentist and doctor, therapists don’t want to meet in person).
Even though I have read all the books on the subject, I really feel the need to confide in someone I have no history with.
With so much in the news about who needs help, finding it should be easier and more affordable.
I want you to know that suggesting advice often presents barriers that people in need simply cannot cope with, and therefore they give up.
Always looking and hoping
Dear research: I am so sorry that you are facing these challenges, especially because you are working so hard to find help.
First this: NO therapist should discuss their own personal life with you, even if it is to discuss a relatable experience. It’s a red flag. Your time in therapy should be fully devoted to you. Your therapist can talk to HIS therapist about their divorce.
