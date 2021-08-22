Check out this story on why Aaliyahs One in a Million took 20 years to hit streaming platforms





Aaliyah’s 1996 album One in a Million finally hit streaming platforms on Friday, nearly 20 years after the singer died in a plane crash in 2001. A huge star in the 1990s and In the early 2000s, much of Aaliyah’s music has been absent from streaming platforms for the past two decades. As Billboard the magazine reported in a feature film earlier this month, Aaliyah’s uncle, music producer Barry Hankerson, and her estate, controlled by her mother Diane Haughton and brother Rashad Haughton, have been at odds for years. According to Billboard, Hankerson has entered into a distribution agreement to release the entire Blackground Records catalog, which includes music from Aaliyahs as well as recordings by other artists, including Timbaland & Magoo and Toni Braxton, to stream from this month – this. He said Billboard he hadn’t released any Aaliyah recordings before because he was trying to respect his sisters’ wishes. Billboard reports that it is for debate: This claim, however, is the subject of some dispute. But whatever the reason, over the years the catalog has remained on the shelf, intact, as Hankerson says he waited for the tenor of the conversation to change. Every now and then an artist or label would wonder whether to sample or cover one of the songs in the catalog, but with the road to success unlikely, a source says that rarely does anyone go to great lengths. The early, low cash returns from streaming in the early part of the 2010s did little to encourage a reversal, and with record business in financial tailspin, there didn’t seem to be much to be gained from the effort, aside from a backlash. At the same time, news broke that Aaliyah’s old albums and unreleased music would be streaming from this month, the domain. issued a statement, saying that protecting the singers’ heritage is and always will be our goal. The statement referred to obscure deceit tactics and called the plan to release his music an unscrupulous effort, but added that the plan compels our hearts to express a word of forgiveness. Go read this Billboard report which tells the inner story of how Aaliyah’s music has been in limbo for two decades and why it’s finally available.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theverge.com/2021/8/21/22635598/aaliyah-music-20-years-streaming-one-in-a-million The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos