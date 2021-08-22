The “James Bond” actor reveals that his children will not make a fortune. This is what he means

Although English actor Daniel Craig has a net worth of nearly $ 160 million, the 53-year-old star has said he doesn’t plan to share much of it with his children.

According to an article in The Times of London, Criag said: “Isn’t there an old adage that if you die rich you have failed? »Speaking of his notion of inheritance.

I think Andrew Carnegie donated what in today’s money would be around $ 11 billion which shows how rich he was because I bet he kept some of that as well. “, did he declare.

Craig said he found the idea of ​​inheritance distasteful. My philosophy is to get rid of it or give it away before you go, ”he said.

The actor has two children, a 29-year-old daughter and a 2-year-old daughter. His wife, actress Rachel Weisz, also has a teenage son.

He is said to have ordered $ 25 million to reprise the role of James Bond in the upcoming No Time To Die “.

will finally have its world premiere in London next month, the creators of the franchise announced on Friday.

“The world premiere of #NoTimeToDie will take place on Tuesday, September 28, 2021 at @RoyalAlbertHall in London,” a tweet from 007’s official Twitter account said.

“Producers Michael G. Wilson, Barbara Broccoli and director Cary Joji Fukunaga will join Daniel Craig on the red carpet.”

The 25th installment of the fictional British spy saga has seen its release repeatedly postponed due to the pandemic.

It was originally slated for a London premiere last March, before a global rollout the following month, before it was pushed back by subsequent waves of coronavirus around the world.

In January, US studio MGM announced that the film would be released worldwide on October 8.

“No Time to Die”, directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga (“Beasts of No Nation”, “True Detective”) is set to be Craig’s last outing as a suave British spy, having starred in four previous films.

To subscribe to Mint newsletters * Enter a valid email address * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.