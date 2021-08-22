Actor Ajay Devgn mourns loss of Olympian Hakim

IMAGE: Syed Shahid Hakim was a winner of the Dronacharya Prize and competed in the Olympic Games in Rome in 1960. Photograph: Hyderabad FC / Twitter

Actor Ajay Devgn on Sunday mourned the loss of Syed Shahid Hakim, a former Indian footballer and member of the last national team to compete in the Rome Olympics in 1960, and said Indian football had lost a “milestone”.

Hakim saab, as he was popularly called, died in a hospital in Gulbarga on Sunday at the age of 82.

In his upcoming sports drama “Maidaan”, Devgn stars as Hakim’s father, Syed Abdul Rahim, who was the coach and manager of the Indian soccer team from 1950 until his death in 1963.

The 52-year-old actor took to Twitter and paid tribute to Hakim.

“RIP SS Hakim Saab. I learned a lot about you by researching my role as father, football coach Legend SA Rahim in ‘Maidaan’. Today Indian football is losing an important leg,” he said. he tweeted.

The President of the Indian Football Association (AIFF), Praful Patel, also expressed his condolences on Hakim’s death.

“It is devastating to hear that Hakim saab is not anymore. He was a member of the golden generation of Indian football who played a stellar role in popularizing the sport in the country. His contribution to Indian football can never be forgotten. I share the grief, ”Patel said in a statement.

AIFF Secretary General Kushal Das said: “Hakim saab the legacy will live on. He was a legendary footballer who has been an inspiration to so many generations. My condolences to his family. We pray that his soul may rest in peace. “

“Hyderabad FC mourns the passing of the former Olympic athlete, FIFA referee, IAF squadron leader and one of our own Syed Shahid Hakim. His contribution to Indian football is unprecedented and will be remembered forever … “, Indian Super League team Hyderabad FC tweeted.

During his more than five-decade association with Indian football, Hakim, a Dronacharya Awardee, was also assistant coach of the late PK Banerjee at the 1982 Asian Games in Delhi and was independently responsible for the national team during ‘a tournament in Merdeka.

Domestically, his best hour as a coach came when he guided former Mahindra & Mahindra (later known as Mahindra United FC) to the Durand Cup title in 1988, beating a formidable Bengal Oriental. He has also coached Salgaocar and his last serious coaching assignment was with Bengal Mumbai FC in 2004-05.

He was an international referee with a FIFA badge having officiated in Asian Club Cup matches and also received the prestigious Dhyan Chand Award.

A former squadron leader of the Indian Air Force, Hakim was also regional director of the Sports Authority of India and his last assignment was as project director in charge of scouting ahead of the 2017 FIFA U-17 World Cup.

Back when he was a player he was a central midfielder but still regretted that he didn’t have any playing time during the 1960 Rome Olympics, where the team’s coach was besides his own father.

It is believed that Hakim was a bit unlucky not being able to play any matches in Rome, then missed the selection when Indian football had its best hours at the 1962 Asian Games, winning the gold medal.

Hakim won the Santosh Trophy for Services in 1960 and continued to be part of the team until 1966. At club level, he played for City College Old Boys (Hyderabad) and Indian Air Force.

According to the elders, Hakim was a decent “half-back” but not in the league of a Ram Bahadur, Mariappa Kempaiah, Prashanta Sinha or Franco, who were the best players of that time.

Between the late 1950s and mid-1960s Indian soccer teams played in a “two-half system” and as a result, the four mentioned above have always surpassed it at some point in tournaments. more important.

Legend has it that before India’s last league game against Peru, team top footballer Chuni Goswami asked Rahim saab consider Hakim when India had already lost to Hungary and France

Apparently Goswami had said that since Ram Bahadur had had a day off against France, why wouldn’t the coach give Hakim a chance, which the player’s father politely refused.

However, Hakim has remained a respected figure in Indian football for the number of hats he has donned over the years.