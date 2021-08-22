ITV actor Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows you completely forgot was in Notting Hill





When actors and actresses have huge resumes of shows and movies they’ve starred in, it’s so easy to forget about their old projects that you’ve witnessed. One particular Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows actor who has starred in many films is Rhys Ifans. Known as Xenophilius Lovegood in the Harry Potter movie, the 54-year-old has an impressive portfolio of films. READ MORE: Hugh Grant reveals idea for dark sequel to classic Notting Hill movie





Rhys has starred in many films such as Mr. Nice, The Amazing Spider-Man, Nanny McPhee Returns and the drama thriller Official Secrets. However, one movie you probably forgot he played a part in is Notting Hill! Alongside Julia Roberts and Hugh Grant, the Welsh actor starred as Spike in the 1999 romantic comedy. Notting Hill follows the romance between British bookseller William, played by Hugh Grant, and American actress Anna, played by Julia Roberts. In the movie, Spike was William’s bizarre and hilarious roommate in Notting Hill. Bringing the role to life, Rhys certainly made Spike a fan favorite.



The 54-year-old appeared in numerous productions after his time in Notting Hill and he even won a BAFTA for his role as Peter Cook in Not Only But Always in 2005. Besides movies, Rhys has also been involved in music. He was the lead singer of the rock band Super Furry Animals and has performed with psychedelic rock band The Peth, since 2007. The multi-talented artist has also done charity work. He collaborated with Shelter Cymru in a campaign called "7 Ways You Can End Homelessness", in September 2012.

