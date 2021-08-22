Editorial | Getting to know MTA Interim President Janno Lieber

Subscribe to our Policy NewsletterNY for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across New York

New York’s recovery from COVID-19 presents a huge challenge for public transportation: How do we support the region’s renewal by pushing subway, bus, and commuter train services to new levels of efficiency, comfort and accessibility? This question captures my primary mission as the new interim president and CEO of the MTA, and I don’t take it lightly.

As a native New Yorker and Brooklynite who has never lived more than a block from a subway station, I know how integral public transportation is to our way of life, especially now. . Public transit has always been one of New York’s great common denominators despite the severe inequalities we all recognize. We share the joy of a smooth ride on the Q or crosstown bus and the feeling of frustration when service is delayed.

During the pandemic, MTA’s subways, buses and commuter trains performed exceptionally well across the board, and my highest priority is to ensure that we continue to operate at a high standard as our customers return. at work and at school. While I’m new to my current role, I’m not new to the MTA or to tackling issues like the ones we are facing right now.

I have worked in the public service and on public projects for decades, starting my career in the Koch administration where I worked with the MTA, from a post in town hall, during the first major revival of the agency in the 1980s under Bob Kiley and David Gunn. This experience clearly demonstrated the symbolic and central importance of transit for New York’s economic health.

From there I worked at the US Department of Transportation during the Clinton years, then at Silverstein Properties, where I had the privilege of spending 14 years working on the reconstruction of the World Trade Center. Even though this was a private sector job, it was still a top-notch civic mission. We worked closely with government, residents, and community councils to create a better version of Lower Manhattan than before 9/11.

The process reinforced my view (as if there was any doubt) that we should never bet against New York: Even in the aftermath of a great tragedy, we come together to survive and prosper. New York will go through this crisis, just as we did after September 11, the Sandy storm, the great recession of 2008-10 and the financial crises of the 1970s and 1980s. housing and local shopping and back to Broadway and nightlife.

To maintain this momentum in the weeks and months to come and to attract passengers to transit, the MTA is undertaking an unprecedented effort to provide top-notch service. We challenge ourselves to get people where they need to go faster, with increased service, smarter schedules and innovative new pricing structures that work to change commuting habits.

Last week, we announced a major effort to improve bus service with our partners at the New York City Department of Transportation that will add or improve 20 miles of new bus lanes and bus lanes throughout the city, expand prioritize transit signals and install hundreds of cameras to help keep those hallways clear. The overhaul of our district-by-district bus network is also restarting and has worked with the city to improve accessibility at bus stops and give users more information about services in real time than ever before.

The improvements don’t stop there.

MTA’s historic 2020-2024 capital program is back after being halted due to the pandemic. I helped develop the plan as president of MTA Construction and Development, and committed to seeing it through new signals on six metro lines, historic investments in accessibility, and zero emission buses. , transformative megaprojects like LIRR Mainline Expansion-Third Track, Metro-North Penn Station Access and Second Avenue Subway Phase 2, and perhaps the most significant billions of dollars in repairs and upgrades to bring our system into a good condition.

We have a historic opportunity to create a better transit system and a better city, and I am honored to be given this mission. I can’t wait to see you there.

Janno Lieber is Interim President and CEO of the MTA.