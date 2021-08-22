X-Men actor James McAvoy played Too Much Oblivion in 2006





Picture: Bethesda / Kotaku / Jamie McCarthy (Getty Images) I think we’ve all had at least one game in our life that consumes every waking hour. A game that you stay awake late, then wake up early and play some more. For James McAvoy in 2006, this game was The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion. Things got so bad that the actor had to burn the disc to break free from Bethesda’s open world RPG. James McAvoy is probably best known for his role as young Professor Xavier in the X-Men movies. His last role is in a video game, 12 minutes, alongside Willem Dafoe and Daisy Ridley. McAvoy sat down with Forbes talk about 12 minutes and his past as a player and revealed that at one point in 2006 he was so captivated by Oversight that this started to give him serious problems during the filming of Become Jeanne. I, like, I have to go to bed at 10 p.m., because I get up at 6 a.m. every morning, McAvoy said. And I have tons of lines, and all that stuff. And I stay awake until four in the morning playing Oversight. Eventually, McAvoy’s long gaming sessions during filming got so bad that he started playing the game at 8pm and didn’t stop until 5:35 am. Only 10 minutes later a car came up. came to pick him up to start the day after filming. That’s when McAvoy realized he had to do something drastic. So he took out the disc from the Xbox 360, turned on his stove and destroyed Oversight. I just put the record on it, described McAvoy, and just kind of watched it, like, sing along and melt a bit. And I was like, okay, it was over, it was over, never again! G / O Media may earn a commission After that, the actor stayed away from games for a decade. But eventually his love of football and his young son combined to make him give FIFA A try. He quickly became a big fan. Since then he and his friends have started playing War zone during the pandemic as a way to stay connected and have fun even being separated by lockdowns and quarantines. We talk now every two or three nights, playing War zone and we talk about life, love, everything while being absolutely annihilated by 12-year-old children from other countries. (h / t: PC player)

