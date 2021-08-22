HBO’s Los Angeles Lakers series redefines Larry Bird’s role after losing actor Bo Burnham





Among the casting choices for HBO’s upcoming series on the Los Angeles Lakers’ Showtime era, one of the most intriguing was comedian Bo Burnham as Larry Bird. Anyone who’s watched Burnham recently on his recent Netflix special, Inside, or the movie Promising young woman should have no worries about Burnham’s acting talent. And at 6-foot-5, he just might physically represent the Boston Celtics legend. However, curiosity for Burnham as Bird will now go unanswered. According to Varietyby Joe Otterson, Burnham dropped out of the HBO Lakers project due to scheduling conflicts. Sean Patrick Small takes his place in the cast. This will likely elicit comments and Twitter responses from “Who?” We are not talking about Sean Patrick Flannery, star of the films “Boondock Saints”. This Sean Patrick Thomas, best known for Save the last dance. So in this case, “Who? Is a valid question. Small has very few acting credits on his CV. He can certainly be called a “newcomer”. Still, as the image above and the Instagram photo below show, Small looks slightly like Bird. And with the hair and makeup on, he’s sure to look the part. No information is available on his size, but he probably wouldn’t have been chosen if he couldn’t meet the physical attributes of the role. And who knows? Maybe Small will be better as Bird than Burnham would have been. Small joins a cast consisting of Adrien Brody as Lakers coach Pat Riley, John C. Reilly as team owner Jerry Buss, Jason Clarke as general manager Jerry West, Jason Segel as predecessor of Riley Paul Westhead and Michael Chiklis as president of the Celtics Red Auerbach, in addition to relative unknowns Quincy Isaiah as Earvin Magic Johnson and Solomon Hughes as Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. Based on Book by Jeff Pearlmans 2014 (Showtime: Magic, Kareem, Riley and the 1980s Los Angeles Laker Dynasty), the untitled project is produced by Adam McKay (The big court), who also directed the pilot, and written by Max Borenstein (Godzilla vs. Kong). The HBO series is one of several Laker-related documentaries and TV series currently in development. including Hulu’s nine-part docuseries chronicling the team’s success under the ownership of Jerry Buss, a docuserie by Magic Johnson (considered his version of The last dance) which would have landed in Peacock, and a Netflix comedy based on the life of current owner and team president Jeanie Buss. [Variety]

