Forrest Gump: the actors who almost played Bubba





Mykelti Williamson played Benjamin Buford “Bubba” Blue in Forrest Gump. However, he wasn’t the first choice director Robert Zemeckis had in mind.

Forrest Gumps The Army’s best friend is the lovable and now iconic Benjamin Buford “Bubba” Blue, but what other actors nearly played the part before he was nabbed by Mykelti Williamson? Bubba, a southerner with autism spectrum disorder, appears in the most substantiated historical event of Forrest Gump: Vietnam War. After enlisting in the 47e An infantry regiment in 1967, Forrest was on the bus for basic training when he met Bubba, who offered him a place. Throughout their time in the military, the two become best friends, and Bubba even enlists Forrest as his first mate for the shrimp business he plans to start after the war.

Tragically, Bubba is killed by the Viet Cong, but not before inspiring Forrest to found the Bubba Gump Shrimp Company with their platoon leader, Lieutenant Dan Taylor, and then to give Bubbas a share of the profits to his mother. Things might have turned out differently for Bubba if Williamson hadn’t taken on the role. In the original version Forrest Gump novel and the first draft of the screenplay, Bubba was much smarter, more sarcastic, and more of a big brother than a best friend to Forrest. However, Williamson had other ideas. He suggested making Bubba slightly smarter than Forrest and also having a heart of gold, making the characters more equal. These changes to the original material allowed for a closer and more heartwarming connection between Bubba and Forrest Gump. Related: Who Played Elvis In Forrest Gump? (Not Kurt Russell) While there is no doubt that Williamson made the character of Bubba his own, he was not the first actor to be considered for the role. Before finally settling on Williamson, Forrest Gump director Robert Zemeckis had several actors in mind to play Bubba. One of them was comedy legend Dave Chappelle, who turned down the role because he felt Bubbas’s name and character had demeaning racial overtones. According to Hollywood, comedian and actor David Alan Grier also turned down the opportunity because he was not interested in playing a character with autism spectrum disorder. Listen, if I want to play a mentally handicapped person, I have to be the leader, I can’t be the mentally handicapped sidekick. A similar reason was given by rapper and actor Ice Cube, for whom playing Bubba would have also been a stretch from his previous badass roles. In particular, after Forrest Gump won multiple Oscars and enjoyed huge box office success, Grier and Chappelle wished they had played Bubba. And while Williamson struggled to take on more roles after Forrest Gump, he eventually bounced back and pocketed roles in shows like Justified and Deadly weapon and movies like The purge: election year. Interestingly, Williamson isn’t the only actor who wasn’t the first choice for his role in this award-winning film. In reality, Forrest GumpThe original casting plan placed veteran actor John Travolta in the lead role instead of Tom Hanks. However, Hanks, who previously won an Oscar for his role in the legal drama Philadelphia Cream, turned out to be a much better fit for the now iconic character. In the end, it looks like director Robert Zemeckis and his team made the right casting choices for Forrest Gump. Although he was not the first choice to play Bubba, Williamson was a big contributor to character development as Forrests’ best friend. Meanwhile, Hanks funded the production of the films and even chose to be paid through the films’ box office instead of a salary. The dedication these actors have shown to their respective roles has certainly helped Forrest Gump become one of the most iconic drama films in history. In fact, almost 30 years after its release, Forrest Gump fan theories continue to circulate online. And while a sequel never materialized, a Hindu-language remake of Forrest Gump title Laal Singh Chaddha will be released by the end of 2021. More: Forrest Gump: What The Feather Means At The Beginning And At The End Every Phase 4 MCU movie in development

