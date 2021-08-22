Gauahar Khan: Syria, Palestine are not peaceful either, but no one is really talking about it | Web series





Actress Gauahar Khan spends her birthday wishing for peace to spread around the world and hoping for an end to the exploitation of people in the name of religion. I spend every birthday, in fact every day, wanting peace in the world. I want the suffering to end. I want people to stop (doing) everything in the name of power, religion and just exploiting people’s minds, keeping them away from real issues. I really want people to find peace and happiness, shares Khan, who turns 38 on August 23. Over the years, Khan has spoken out on important issues, from the patriarchal mindset to global conflicts, including the ongoing Afghan crisis and widespread Islamophobia. She uses social media to express her opinions. Right now everyone is talking about the Taliban entering Afghanistan, which is crazy. I want to know how many people actually spoke about the problems that occurred in Afghanistan over the past 20 years when America was there. It wasn’t all happy or beautiful dory, the actor points out, adding: It was a war zone, people were still dying. The Taliban always attacked people. It was not a peaceful land, Syria is not peaceful, Palestine is not peaceful, but no one really talks about it. I think it’s media propaganda that people want to be selective about the causes they support. According to Khan, humanity exists across religions, gender, denominations and countries. If you are human, you should have the same kind of value for everyone. It has nothing to do with, humko matiere karta hai toh hi, hum baat karenge warna nahi karenge. Your voice is yours. You have to use it wisely and use it for the right topics, says the actor, who has had a hectic birthday month with back-to-back releases, which includes anthology series. Kaali peei and Waapis music video with her husband Zaid Darbar. Meanwhile, his birthday also marks a year since Darbar offered to marry him, which makes it more special. Speaking of the same, she gushes, This year marks the first anniversary of it. It marks a year that we have been together. So the excitement is doubled this time. I’m sure Zaids has something planned, we’re not trying to be too extravagant. We will also plan a vacation around it.

