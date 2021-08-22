Ted Lasso season 2 actor teases future screenplays for Roy, Keeley and Nate

Ted Lasso actor and writer Brett Goldstein hints at the upcoming Season 2 storylines for fan-favorite characters, pointing to troubled times ahead.
Actor Brett Goldstein, who plays the gruff and rude Roy Kent to Ted lasso and also writes for the series, allusions to the plots of upcoming Season 2 for Roy, Keeley and Nate. Ted lasso premiered on Apple TV + in August 2020 and quickly became a TV sensation. The series, which stars Jason Sudeikis as titular Ted, has garnered an impressive 20 Emmy nominations, including Outstanding supporting actor in a comedy series for Goldstein.
Season 1 of Ted lasso followed upbeat American college football coach Ted as he moved to the UK to lead English Premier League side AFC Richmond. Viewers were immediately won over by the varied and often hilarious cast of the characters who made up the English football team and its management. Among those fan favorites was Goldsteins Roy, the angry team captain who eventually mellowed, Juno Keeley Temples, the model-turned-marketing maven who learns to appropriate his own power, and Nick Mohammeds Nate, the shy kit man who begins to believe in himself. At the end of Ted lassoseason 1, Roy and Keeley had found love with each other and Nate had fulfilled his dream of joining the AFC Richmond coaching staff. Everything seemed fine. But in Ted lasso, as in real life, progress is not always linear, and when Ted lasso Season 2 premiered at the end of July 2021, some fortunately eternal character cracks were already starting to appear.
Related: Ted Lasso: Who Plays Roy Kent (& Where You Seen Him)
In an in-depth interview with VF, Goldstein shared a glimpse of what Season 2 and beyond could hold in store for Roy, Keeley and Nate. Although he was careful not to reveal anything, his comments seemed to hint at difficult times ahead for the beloved characters. Read what he had to say below:
That’s the thing with Roy Kent. I think he meant it completely. He played football until his death. The thing he hadn’t planned on was Keeley. First, Ted forces Roy to open his heart a little. But then, the arrival of Keeley in his life is what held him back. He is not going to kill himself [now that hes retired from football], This is not the end of the world. But I think we can already see that there is a danger in how much he invests in his relationship with Keeley compared to the rest of his life. “
“[Regarding Nate] I can’t say much because I don’t want to spoil anything. I think it’s a really interesting story. I think there are elements that when I saw it all come together in the edit, I felt really proud to be a part of it. This is really complicated adult stuff with all the ugliness. I also think Nick Mohammed is brilliant.
Viewers may not be surprised to learn that Nate will be going through some complicated stuff for adults, like the first episodes of Ted lasso season 2 have already shown a departure from his gentle character in the first season. Nate has struggled to find his place in his personal and professional life and Roys’ recent decision to join the AFC Richmond coaching staff will undoubtedly shake his self-esteem. As for Roy and Keeley, they seem happy and loving at the moment, although they have struggled to find time for each other. It remains to be seen exactly how, when, and if their relationship will have a rough time, but with Goldstein highlighting the danger that Roy invests too much in Keeley and too little elsewhere, it seems likely.
One of the complaints about Ted lasso has been that it’s too sweet and chewy, but as Goldstein himself is quick to point out, Ted lasso is actually a show with very dark elements. All of the characters, including Ted, face enormous challenges, including divorce, toxic and abusive relationships, and complicated family dynamics. While viewers may no longer want to see their beloved characters suffer more, the creative team behind the show clearly have a strong take on the show and tell a very specific story. Given that Ted lasso has already been renewed for season 3, which would end the series, it’s safe to say that Roy, Keeley and Nate – and the rest of the AFC Richmond family – are still heading for the complicated middle part of their journey and will continue to face challenges in the upcoming episodes.
More: Ted Lasso Season 2: Are Ted & Rebecca Texting On The Dating App?
The Hotel Room is a forgotten David Lynch HBO anthology
About the Author
Alison zatta (37 published articles)
Alison Zatta is a Los Angeles-based writer and filmmaker. She attended Georgetown University and has been an avid follower of various fandoms since college, when she started a club in honor of Princess Leia with her best friend. (They were the only two members.) When not writing for Screen Rant or working on her own projects, Alison enjoys travel, her moody pet cat, and sometimes cosplaying Lex Murphy from Jurassic Park. .
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos