Ted Lasso season 2 actor teases future screenplays for Roy, Keeley and Nate

Actor Brett Goldstein, who plays the gruff and rude Roy Kent to Ted lasso and also writes for the series, allusions to the plots of upcoming Season 2 for Roy, Keeley and Nate. Ted lasso premiered on Apple TV + in August 2020 and quickly became a TV sensation. The series, which stars Jason Sudeikis as titular Ted, has garnered an impressive 20 Emmy nominations, including Outstanding supporting actor in a comedy series for Goldstein.

Season 1 of Ted lasso followed upbeat American college football coach Ted as he moved to the UK to lead English Premier League side AFC Richmond. Viewers were immediately won over by the varied and often hilarious cast of the characters who made up the English football team and its management. Among those fan favorites was Goldsteins Roy, the angry team captain who eventually mellowed, Juno Keeley Temples, the model-turned-marketing maven who learns to appropriate his own power, and Nick Mohammeds Nate, the shy kit man who begins to believe in himself. At the end of Ted lassoseason 1, Roy and Keeley had found love with each other and Nate had fulfilled his dream of joining the AFC Richmond coaching staff. Everything seemed fine. But in Ted lasso, as in real life, progress is not always linear, and when Ted lasso Season 2 premiered at the end of July 2021, some fortunately eternal character cracks were already starting to appear.





In an in-depth interview with VF, Goldstein shared a glimpse of what Season 2 and beyond could hold in store for Roy, Keeley and Nate. Although he was careful not to reveal anything, his comments seemed to hint at difficult times ahead for the beloved characters. Read what he had to say below:

That’s the thing with Roy Kent. I think he meant it completely. He played football until his death. The thing he hadn’t planned on was Keeley. First, Ted forces Roy to open his heart a little. But then, the arrival of Keeley in his life is what held him back. He is not going to kill himself [now that hes retired from football], This is not the end of the world. But I think we can already see that there is a danger in how much he invests in his relationship with Keeley compared to the rest of his life. “ “[Regarding Nate] I can’t say much because I don’t want to spoil anything. I think it’s a really interesting story. I think there are elements that when I saw it all come together in the edit, I felt really proud to be a part of it. This is really complicated adult stuff with all the ugliness. I also think Nick Mohammed is brilliant.

Viewers may not be surprised to learn that Nate will be going through some complicated stuff for adults, like the first episodes of Ted lasso season 2 have already shown a departure from his gentle character in the first season. Nate has struggled to find his place in his personal and professional life and Roys’ recent decision to join the AFC Richmond coaching staff will undoubtedly shake his self-esteem. As for Roy and Keeley, they seem happy and loving at the moment, although they have struggled to find time for each other. It remains to be seen exactly how, when, and if their relationship will have a rough time, but with Goldstein highlighting the danger that Roy invests too much in Keeley and too little elsewhere, it seems likely.

One of the complaints about Ted lasso has been that it’s too sweet and chewy, but as Goldstein himself is quick to point out, Ted lasso is actually a show with very dark elements. All of the characters, including Ted, face enormous challenges, including divorce, toxic and abusive relationships, and complicated family dynamics. While viewers may no longer want to see their beloved characters suffer more, the creative team behind the show clearly have a strong take on the show and tell a very specific story. Given that Ted lasso has already been renewed for season 3, which would end the series, it’s safe to say that Roy, Keeley and Nate – and the rest of the AFC Richmond family – are still heading for the complicated middle part of their journey and will continue to face challenges in the upcoming episodes.

