Entertainment
10 famous actors from Norfolk and Suffolk
Olivia colman
Oscar winner Olivia Colman is a former student of Greshams School near Holt, where she was named a star of the future. In addition to her acclaimed role as Queen Anne in The Favorite, she was recently considered the reigning monarch in series five of Netflix’s brilliant drama The Crown and has received numerous nominations including the Oscar of the Best Supporting Actress for her role in The Father opposite Anthony Hopkins. She has appeared on TV shows such as Peep Show, W1A, Broadchurch, and The Night Manager and her next role will apparently see her enter the Marvel Cinematic Universe in the Disney + Secret Invasion series.
John Wounded
A giant of the theater world, in his later years John Hurt made his home in North Norfolk and was a big supporter of local arts organizations, most notably the Sheringham Little Theater. Cinema City in Norwich and was the first Chancellor of Norwich University of the Arts.
His screen debut was in the Z Cars TV series and his groundbreaking portrayal of Quentin Crisp in The Naked Civil Servant led to lead roles in I, Claudius, Alien, The Elephant Man, Scandal and many more films. .
Stephen fry
Actor, television presenter and versatile national treasure, Stephen Fry grew up in Booton, Norfolk and has a home in West Norfolk.
While studying at Cambridge University, he befriended Hugh Laurie and joined the Cambridge Footlights with contemporaries including Emma Thompson. After leaving college, he continued his double act with Hugh Laurie and they starred in the sketches A Bit of Fry and Laurie, Jeeves and Wooster and Blackadder together.
He’s appeared in movies and television often, hosted the IQ quiz for 12 years – and put Swaffham on the map as it served as the backdrop for the fictional town of Market Shipborough in the ITV Kingdom series, in which he played.
Sir John Mills
Acting legend Sir John Mills was born in Belton near Great Yarmouth, raised in Felixstowe and worked for the Pauls corn merchants in Ipswich. But stage and screen were his calling and he followed his sister Annette to London and continued to star in In Which We Serve, Scott of the Antarctic, Ice Cold in Alex and Ryans Daughter. He retained a fondness for East Anglia and lent his name to the home of the Eastern Angles theater company.
Bill Nighy
Suffolk-based actor BIll Nighy spent the early years working at Liverpool Everyman and the National Theater before rising to more prominence in film and television productions. Some of his most memorable performances include the stranded pop singer in Love Actually, directed by fellow Suffolk resident Richard Curtis, and his turn in The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel. He is also a big supporter of the county’s art scene, including the HighTide Theater Festival and the Leiston Film Theater.
Martin shaw
Star of The Professionals, The Chief, Inspector George Gently and Judge John Deed Martin Shaw have resided in Norfolk for many years.
Sam claflin
Born in Ipswich and raised in Norwich, Pirates of the Caribbean and The Hunger Games star Sam Claflin first walked the boards of the Norwich Theater Royal as a member of his prestigious art class, where he performed several leading roles, including Fagin in Dodger.
His most recent credits include Peaky Blinders and Hell Will Be Seen Soon in the highly anticipated small screen adaptation of Taylor Jenkins’ Reids novel Daisy Jones and the Six his, which he stars as the fictional rock star of the 1970s Billy Dunne.
Ralph fiennes
One of the greatest actors of his generation, Ralph Fiennes was born in Wangford near Southwold and lived in the county for six years before the family moved to Ireland. His most memorable films include Schindlers List, The English Patient, The Constant Gardener, The Grand Budapest Hotel and, of course, Lord Voldemort in the Harry Potter films.
Sam clemmett
Norwichs Sam Clemmett also got a taste of hitting the stage at the Theater Royal early on and continued to star in Harry Potter and the Cursed Child in the West End. He quickly became a popular actor, having starred in ITVs Endeavor, he will soon be seen in The War Below, which will be released next month.
Miranda Reason
Spooks star Miranda Raison grew up on the North Norfolk coast and has lived in Aldeburgh for many years. A versatile actress who swings between television, theater and film, her credits include Kenneth Branagh’s big-screen remake of Murder on the Orient Express and the thriller Widows Walk, which was set in Suffolk.
