Entertainment
Actor, director and producer Lakshmi Manchu says life is about unlearning and relearning
Lakshmi Manchu has been working in cinema since the age of four. However, her real acting journey did not begin until after marriage. Today, Lakshmi worked with director Mani Ratnam’s ace; she directed, produced and starred in Perfect lives, a short film presented at the Wilshire Fine Arts Theater as part of the La Femme Film Festival in Los Angeles; and now the famous talk series Lakshmi talk show.
Talk to His history from Los Angeles, in a room that faces the ocean, Lakshmi says that being born into a movie family, she saw first-hand the workings of the script-reading, music, and film-making industry. meeting at home. It was part of everyday life.
Although she took on these small roles as a child, Lakshmi says her work started much later in life.
Lakshmi Manchu
Just a good laugh
When I first started, there was a lot to wanting to prove that I was a good actor, as I entered the industry after I got married. I wanted the toughest of roles that no one could do, etc. However, after a ton of rewards, I realized I was done crying and tearing my heart apart. Right now I want to do fun things. During the pandemic, I saw death so closely that there is a lot of gratitude for everything I have in my life. If someone tells me that a role or a script changes my life. I just tell them that I don’t want anything that can change their life. I just want to laugh, Lakshmi jokes.
She says the pandemic has also taught her the impermanence of things in life. Lakshmi explains when his father’s (Mohan Babu) movie worked well, people treated them differently, and when there were tough times, you are treated differently.
It is all in the impermanence of it that you learn. If you accept it, there is desire. I am always ready for new experiences, even though I am passionate about the moment and like to see things through to the end. I also know that all of life undoes what you have learned and re-learns, only then are you open to new experiences, she explains.
Lakshmi says that if asked to choose to be a host, actress, producer or director, she adds that it can never be something she wants to do.
No one can have a say in my life except myself. But if there was one thing, it would be acting because I can play so many different characters and people. And I come home and go to bed. As a producer, there is no sleep. But in life, I just love being a mother. My daughter taught me to relive life, Lakshmi adds.
Hard work is easy
Putting on several hats, Lakshmi says being a boss and a woman in the industry is exciting. But she corrects that even men face the same challenges, because working on a set isn’t easy.
But I was educated here in America, and I learned early on that there are no shortcuts in life and you have to work hard every time. When I realized that I could put things together, it gave me an incredible amount of joy and satisfaction. I’ve been able to bring together new ideas and that’s one of the most exciting things to do as a producer, says Lakshmi.
Currently, Lakshmi is working on script and drama, which is exciting and keeps his mind creative. She adds that despite the pandemic, people are getting things done. As humans, we are very adaptable. And now we have to create life as we want, Lakshmi adds.
She says that even though she’s in business, she’s not necessarily good at it. Lakshmi says she knows what she wants but her team does it. It’s the team that matters most.
Counseling the young women, she said to them: Do whatever interests you. Today there are several things you can do. Don’t limit yourself. When I say stand up for yourself I mean you should get all the perks that a man or boy gets. You are entitled to it and more because of your efficiency. Don’t cut yourself short. You are everything you think you can be.
Believe in yourself, because if you don’t believe in yourself, no one will. And coming from the country we do, and cultural and traditional barriers, it’s easier to nod your head. But stand up and say that you are equal with man and that one cannot do without the other.
YourStorys flagship startup and leadership conference will be virtually back for its 13th edition from October 25-30, 2021. Sign up to receive updates on TechSparks or to express your interest in partnerships and speaker opportunities here.
To learn more about TechSparks 2021, click on here.
Applications are now open for Tech30 2021, a list of India’s 30 most promising tech startups. Apply or nominate a startup to become a Tech30 2021 startup here.
Sources
2/ https://yourstory.com/herstory/2021/08/100-emerging-women-leaders-lakshmi-manchu-actor-director-producer/amp
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]