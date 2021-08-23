Actor, director and producer Lakshmi Manchu says life is about unlearning and relearning

Lakshmi Manchu has been working in cinema since the age of four. However, her real acting journey did not begin until after marriage. Today, Lakshmi worked with director Mani Ratnam’s ace; she directed, produced and starred in Perfect lives, a short film presented at the Wilshire Fine Arts Theater as part of the La Femme Film Festival in Los Angeles; and now the famous talk series Lakshmi talk show.

Talk to His history from Los Angeles, in a room that faces the ocean, Lakshmi says that being born into a movie family, she saw first-hand the workings of the script-reading, music, and film-making industry. meeting at home. It was part of everyday life.

Although she took on these small roles as a child, Lakshmi says her work started much later in life.

Just a good laugh

When I first started, there was a lot to wanting to prove that I was a good actor, as I entered the industry after I got married. I wanted the toughest of roles that no one could do, etc. However, after a ton of rewards, I realized I was done crying and tearing my heart apart. Right now I want to do fun things. During the pandemic, I saw death so closely that there is a lot of gratitude for everything I have in my life. If someone tells me that a role or a script changes my life. I just tell them that I don’t want anything that can change their life. I just want to laugh, Lakshmi jokes.

She says the pandemic has also taught her the impermanence of things in life. Lakshmi explains when his father’s (Mohan Babu) movie worked well, people treated them differently, and when there were tough times, you are treated differently.

It is all in the impermanence of it that you learn. If you accept it, there is desire. I am always ready for new experiences, even though I am passionate about the moment and like to see things through to the end. I also know that all of life undoes what you have learned and re-learns, only then are you open to new experiences, she explains.

Lakshmi says that if asked to choose to be a host, actress, producer or director, she adds that it can never be something she wants to do.

No one can have a say in my life except myself. But if there was one thing, it would be acting because I can play so many different characters and people. And I come home and go to bed. As a producer, there is no sleep. But in life, I just love being a mother. My daughter taught me to relive life, Lakshmi adds.

Hard work is easy

Putting on several hats, Lakshmi says being a boss and a woman in the industry is exciting. But she corrects that even men face the same challenges, because working on a set isn’t easy.

But I was educated here in America, and I learned early on that there are no shortcuts in life and you have to work hard every time. When I realized that I could put things together, it gave me an incredible amount of joy and satisfaction. I’ve been able to bring together new ideas and that’s one of the most exciting things to do as a producer, says Lakshmi.

Currently, Lakshmi is working on script and drama, which is exciting and keeps his mind creative. She adds that despite the pandemic, people are getting things done. As humans, we are very adaptable. And now we have to create life as we want, Lakshmi adds.

She says that even though she’s in business, she’s not necessarily good at it. Lakshmi says she knows what she wants but her team does it. It’s the team that matters most.

Counseling the young women, she said to them: Do whatever interests you. Today there are several things you can do. Don’t limit yourself. When I say stand up for yourself I mean you should get all the perks that a man or boy gets. You are entitled to it and more because of your efficiency. Don’t cut yourself short. You are everything you think you can be.

Believe in yourself, because if you don’t believe in yourself, no one will. And coming from the country we do, and cultural and traditional barriers, it’s easier to nod your head. But stand up and say that you are equal with man and that one cannot do without the other.

