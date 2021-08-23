Gene Wilder’s Trippy Tunnel Speech Made Actor Think “He’s a Nutshell”

Gene Wilder gave an incomparable performance in the 1971s Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory and captured the wacky essence of candy makers. 50 years after the film’s release, fans are still retelling their favorite scenes, including Violet turning into a blueberry, Augustus stuck in the pipe, and the tunnel scene.

The latter is what some have dubbed the Shamanic Boat Ride where Willy Wonka gives a speech. One of the child actors in this scene believed that no one would watch the movie because of the crazy character’s words.

Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory Actor Denise Nickerson Thought Willy Was Crazy

Denise Nickerson played Violet Beauregarde in Willy wonka, and before her death in 2019, she always praised her co-star Gene Wilder. She was only 13 when she took on the role of the cocky, outgoing Violet, and like the other kids on set, she found Wilder to be kind.

In an interview in 2016 with People, she spoke about her experience working on the film. She said the first time they met Wilder he was in the character of the Chocolate Factory. He came out and did his famous Willy Wonka flip and followed up with a song. The kids loved it.

But things turned around for the Wonkatania tunnel scene where they took the chocolate stream down. Suddenly Wilder sang a grim tune about not knowing where they were going and the growing danger. It wasn’t all scripted, as were the genuine reactions from the cast members. They were amazed.

I was quite surprised by this, there was no actor involved, Nickerson said. My chin fell, hit the ground, and never came back. I had not foreseen that, it was not in the scenario that he was going to go on this tangent. I was completely speechless. I thought, no one will come to see this movie this [Wonka character] is a fool. But luckily I’m not a producer, am I.

Nickerson recognized Wilders’ creative spirit

Nickerson thought Wilders’ performance was brilliant, and she told People he was a nice man who never lost his temper. And working with Gene, he was talking in a very soft whisper, nothing curled his feathers much, you see? He was such a kind and loving man.

She added that her portrayal of Willy Wonka came from her own imagination rather than from the book or the director’s notes. Many of its movements and lines have been totally improvised, and this psychedelic-type tunnel scene remains one of the most memorable Wilders sequences in the film.

Gene Wilder insisted on doing 1 thing before accepting the role of Willy Wonka

When director Mel Stuart approached Wilder to take part in the film, he visited the actor at home to offer him the role. In an interview in 2002 with Larry kingWilder explained that he would only accept the role on one condition. He painted a picture for Stuart.

I would love to do that if I can get out and the whole crowd calm down, and I use a cane. Oh my God, Willy Wonkas is crippled. And I’m walking slowly, and you can hear a pin fly, and my cane gets stuck in a brick. I fall on my face, somersault and jump, and they all start to clap, Wilder said.

When Stuart asked him why he wanted to go through all these steps, he told the director, because no one will know from then on whether I’m lying or telling the truth. And they allowed Wilder to do it. To verify Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory on HBO Max, Vudu or Apple TV +.

