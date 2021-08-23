Covid-19: Indian actor Mohanlal keeps promise to UAE nurses – News

In a touching tribute to the UAE’s frontline warriors, Indian superstar Mohanlal visited Burjeel Medical City on Monday and expressed gratitude to nurses for their hard service in the fight against the coronavirus.

Last year, on International Nurses Day, he called several nurses working in different emirates to congratulate them on their role in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic. During the telephone conversation with the actor, nurse Sonia Chacko had a special request.

“When are you coming to meet us in the United Arab Emirates, Laletta?” She asked the star. The actor replied, “I will be visiting the front lines, including you, once the pandemic is under control and travel restrictions are relaxed.” A year later, the actor kept his promise by visiting nurses who bravely fought the pandemic from the front lines. The 15 nurses he spoke to last year are delighted he has kept his word. While some of them came from Sharjah, Dubai and Al Ain to meet him, the others interacted with him on the big screen.

Chacko can barely contain his excitement. “When he called last year to wish me International Nurses Day, I asked him to meet us the next time he came to the United Arab Emirates. I can’t believe my wish has come true. It is indeed a momentous occasion for all of us nurses. Such actions inspire us and fill us with positivity, ”she said.

The actor interacted with medical staff at an event hosted by VPS Healthcare, owner of Burjeel Medical City. John Sunil, regional general manager of Burjeel Hospitals, welcomed the actor to the event.

The actor, among the selected few Indians who got the Golden Visa from the United Arab Emirates, spent time interacting with the nurses and thanking them for their service. “Nurses and doctors are the real heroes in these difficult times. I’m glad I was able to come here and say hello to you all. You have rendered invaluable service to the community at a difficult time like this. I appreciate your courage and sacrifices and thank you from the bottom of my heart, ”said Mohanlal, who also thanked Dr. Shamsheer Vayalil, President and CEO of VPS Healthcare, for inviting him to the event.

One of the nurses asked him if he would consider staying in the UAE longer now that he has received the golden visa. “I visited the United Arab Emirates for the first time 40 years ago and it is like my second home. If you insist, I will come and stay here, ”he said on a lighter note.

When RN Sinu at Burjeel Royal Hospital, Al Ain, asked him how he cope with stress at work, he said, “This is my 44th year in the movies. If you have the commitment, the gratitude, the fire to succeed, and most importantly, the grace of God, you can overcome such pressures. I wish you all are abundantly blessed with these qualities. “

For Maria Du Plooy, a registered nurse at Burjeel Medical City, who had only heard of Mohanlal from her colleagues, meeting the actor was a special moment. She said: “I am glad I had the chance to meet a beloved movie star from India. My staff looked amazed when they found out you were in the building and wanted you to I ask if you would like to make a hospital themed film while you are here in Abu Dhabi. To this the actor replied, “I will definitely take it as a challenge and do it.”

[email protected]



