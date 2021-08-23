Ninjababy actress Kristine Kujath Thorp on impostor syndrome, winning awards and breaking taboos

Kristine Kujath Thorp didn’t expect Ninjababy to feature her first role in a feature film and the lead role to boot would elicit that kind of reaction.

A niche indie project about a young woman struggling with an unwanted pregnancy, it revolves around Rakel (played by Kujath Thorp) talking and even arguing with her growing fetus, which is animated on the live footage, as ‘she realizes she’s not ready for a baby.

Kujath Thorp admits that when she started shooting the film, which had its UK premiere in Edinburgh International Film Festival On Friday, she was suffering from impostor syndrome and was convinced the shed would be replaced on the project within her first week.

Instead, she garnered rave reviews and on Saturday even won Norway’s most prestigious actor award.

Variety caught up with the actor the next morning Ninjababy swept the board at the Norwegian International Film Festival, with Kujath Thorp winning the coveted Amanda Award for Best Actress alongside director Yngvild Sve Flikke for Best Director, co-star Nader Khademi for Best Supporting Actor and screenwriters Flikke, Johan Fasting and Inga H. Stre ( whose graphic novel inspired the film) winning the award for best screenplay.

What attracted you to this scenario?

When I was called for the casting I ran to the library and borrowed the comic that Inga Stre had written. [on which the film is based] and I found it so hilarious, and at the same time, really real. I mean, dialogue was exactly the way I talk with my friends and issues [the characters] have in their life were really relatable.

It was like a gold mine for an actor because [Rakel] has so many quirks and she’s so free, but at the same time she’s so insecure and she’s going through this really intense time in her life. I just thought it was so human.

And I think it was high time that, in Norway at least, we made a movie about pregnancy and what it’s like to be a woman.

What is the most difficult aspect for you to work on this film?

There were a lot of nerves and anxiety before I started filming because it was my first feature film and my first lead role and I had such a hard time getting that lead role even to get a small role in a feature film. I thought I was cursed because I had done TV shows and a lot of shorts and stuff like that. So I knew I could do it but I [had] never had a role in a feature film.

So when I got that, I really got impostor syndrome. When we started touring I was so nervous. And I was constantly thinking the first week that Yngvild would say, no I think I was going to pick someone else that I shouldn’t be the one to play [Rakel]. So it was hard.

The ending is quite controversial and also to some extent ambiguous. Perhaps there is a suggestion that Rakel is not sure he made the right decision. How did you feel about it?

I really like the end and [Im] so happy that they chose to end the movie as it is and that [her partner] babysit the baby. It’s good to have your own mind and not just follow the masses.

She made her choice that she doesn’t want [the baby]. But she’s not inhuman, so of course she has all of these feelings for her child. And I mean there are always doubts even if you’re so sure of the choice [you made] in your life, when it is such a big choice that you make, of course there will always be doubts. And especially when you are faced with [it], so intensely, that she is in the last scene.

But in my mind, she is happy and is kind of calm in her decision. I think it’s so inspiring with Rakel that she’s so strong in her opinions, and she really sticks to it when she decides what she wants to do.

What was the reaction to the film?

There are a lot of girls who have come to me and told me that they are really happy to see a movie about a woman who is not perfect at all. And to see a real woman with greasy hair talking about shit and menstruation. And I think girls are happy to see their own lives on the big screen, or the way they act. To see a representation of their own, perhaps a small fragment of their life.

A lot of people I’ve spoken to are really happy that the movie ends the way it does, and they’re really grateful to see someone talking about this taboo of not wanting a child even if you get pregnant, and that it’s kind of like, freedom or freedom to look at it and maybe make it more correct or not so shameful.

What are you going to work on next?

At the moment, I am shooting a Norwegian film. I am not allowed to say what it is, but he is a Norwegian director with whom I wanted to work since I was 18 years old. So I’m super excited about it.

