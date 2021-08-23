‘Dune’ VFX House DNEG plans expansion in Canada – The Hollywood Reporter





DNEG Visual Effects House – The visual effects house of Christopher Nolan whose work won an Oscar for director Creation, Interstellar and Principle – plans to add a new base in Toronto, and total approximately 500 employees across Canada. The news follows an Aug. 18 announcement that DNEG’s parent company, Prime Focus, has raised $ 250 million from investor Novator Capital Advisors. London-based DNEG whose upcoming VFX credits include Dune, The Matrix 4, Venom: let there be carnage, Last night in Soho and the Bond movie No time to die – has also expanded to feature animation and content creation in areas such as games. In the animation of feature films, he has been a digital production partner on the next Ron has gone wrong; DNEG also announced that it is developing an animated narrative of Gatsby the magnificent with director William Joyce. DNEG’s plans for a studio in Toronto are expected to create up to 200 new jobs (initially in a remote working capacity due to the pandemic), encompassing visual effects for film and episodic projects, animation of feature films and technology. DNEG’s global technical director Paul Salvini said new tech jobs would involve working in areas such as AI and machine learning. The Toronto facility will also house a base for ReDefine, DNEG’s brand for working on smaller projects. The company also plans to create up to 300 new positions at its Vancouver and Montreal sites, including up to 100 new positions in Vancouver for its feature film animation division. DNEG’s VFX business in Vancouver, which opened in 2014, currently employs around 500 people, primarily in the VFX field, with recent work included Dune. The Montreal base opened in 2017 and currently employs around 800 people who work in feature films, episodes and animation (as well as ReDefine); credits include Netflix Shadow and bone and Disney + Good things. DNEG President and CEO Namit Malhotra said, “Growing our talents and capabilities in Canada will help us strategically align with the demands of the entertainment industry and capture our new initiatives. growth and our content creation opportunities. “ With the August 18 investment, Malhotra, also a founder and non-executive director of Prime Focus, increased his stake in Prime Focus from 35% to around 70%. In addition, Novator now holds a 15% stake in DNEG. DNEG employs approximately 7,000 people at its bases, which, in addition to sites in Canada, include its head office in London, its base in Los Angeles and four sites in India (Bangalore, Chandigarh, Chennai and Mumbai).

