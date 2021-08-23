Inside Kajol, Nysa and Yugs, an intimate celebration of Raksha Bandhan: see photos | Bollywood





Ajay Devgns’ sister Neelam Devgan Gandhi took to Instagram on Sunday to share a photo from their intimate celebration of Raksha Bandhan. While Ajay was not in the family photo shared by Neelam, his wife Kajol and their children Nysa and Yug were in it. Nysa was dressed in a white chikankari kurta, while Yug wore a printed red kurta. Their cousins ​​Aman and Daanish were also in the frame. Rakhi with my babies, Neelam captioned the Instagram post, adding heart, kiss and hug emojis. + Daanish took to Instagram Stories and shared a photo of Nysa tying a rakhi (sacred thread) to her wrist. He didn’t write a caption but just added a white heart emoji. Nysa ties her cousin Daanish to a rakhi. Last year, during an Ask Me Anything session on Instagram, Kajol admitted to having had his fair share of disagreements with Nysa and Yug during the lockdown. When asked why she had fought with them, she replied: Why didn’t we fight should be the question. When asked who she loved the most, she couldn’t choose. My daughter is my heart and my son is my lungs, she replied. Earlier this year, Kajol was seen in a Netflix original film titled Tribhanga, written and directed by Renuka Shahane, and starring Tanvi Azmi and Mithila Palkar. His next project has yet to be announced. See Also: Kajol Opens Up With Fights With Nysa And Yug During Lockdown, Reveals Most Annoying Person In His Family Ajay, meanwhile, was recently seen in Bhuj: The Pride of India. The film, which also starred Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha, Nora Fatehi and Sharad Kelkar, was released on Disney + Hotstar ahead of Independence Day. He was widely criticized by critics. Next, Ajay will be seen in a long appearance in Sooryavanshi, with Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif in the lead roles. His other upcoming projects include Gangubai Kathiawadi, RRR, Maidaan, and Thank God. He will also play and direct a movie called MayDay.

