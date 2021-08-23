Succession, curb your excitement and insecurity to return in October – The Hollywood Reporter





Succession, Calm your enthusiasm and Unsafe are all coming soon. Three of HBO’s acclaimed series will return in October, the cable giant announced on its social media on Monday. In a series of tweets, which were also shared on Facebook, HBO announced that the long-awaited third season of Succession, the 11th season of veteran Larry David comedy and the fifth and final season of Issa Rae’s critical gem will all launch in October. The second season of the unscripted series will also debut this month. We are here. All shows will be available to stream on HBO Max; precise dates have not yet been announced. The account of Succession, the popular Emmy-winning show about a family of media moguls, posted a photo of Brian Cox as Logan Roy early Monday with the word “October.” The Sidewalk the ad, accompanied by a jovial image of David’s character, boasted: “You have the right to be happy, but not in front of me. #CurbYourEnthusiasm is back in October. And the cable guy shared a purple heart emoji while rating for Unsafe, “The wait is coming to an end. The final season. October.” The last season of Succession, with Cox, Jeremy Strong (Kendall Roy), Sarah Snook (Shiv Roy), Kieran Culkin (Roman Roy), Alan Ruck (Connor Roy), Nicholas Braun (Cousin Greg), Matthew Macfadyen (Tom Wambsgans) and J Smith-Cameron (Gerri Kellman) started filming in the fall. New cast for the season include Adrien Brody, Alexander Skarsgård, Sanaa Lathan, Linda Emond, Jihae Kim, Hope Davis, Dasha Nekrasova and Ella Rumpf. A recent teaser for the third season ran for 67 seconds and signaled that the series would pick up shortly after season two ended in October 2019, when Kendall Roy (Strong) took a step against his mogul father Logan (Cox). . The show’s connection line for season three reads: “Ambushed by his rebellious son Kendall at the end of season two, Logan Roy begins season three in a perilous position, scrambling to secure family alliances. , political and financial. Tensions mount as a bitter corporate battle threatens to turn into a family civil war. “ The 11th season of Sidewalk follows a finale that saw Larry’s “spite store” coffee burn, with some details that executive producer Jeff Schaffer summed up as “prophetic” when he spoke to Hollywood journalist after the episode. Bottles of hand sanitizer acted as accelerators for the fire, and the episode aired at the start of the coronavirus pandemic in March 2020. Although the renewal of the Emmys favorite came about three months after Season 10 ended, production for the new season has been delayed amid the pandemic. “We started to write Sidewalk before COVID, then when COVID happened, we had to change some things. We had to decide when to write – before, during or after COVID, ”Schaffer later explained to THR detailing his experience both writing and filming Season 11 in the Age of the Pandemic. “Believe me, I’m as upset as you are about this,” joked creator and star David upon renewal. “One day, I can only hope that HBO will come to its senses and give me the cancellation I so deserve.” Unsafe, meanwhile, announced that the fifth season will be his last in early 2021. The series, co-created by and with Rae, has just completed a fourth season which has garnered nine Emmy nominations, including a first blink of an eye. eye for the best comedy. Aug 23, 9:50 a.m. Updated to also include Sidewalk, Unsafe and We are here Return.

