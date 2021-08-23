Money Heist’s Ursula aka Tokyo: I’ll be more than happy to play a Hindi speaking role in Bollywood | Web series

She’s fiery, fiery, and absolutely insane, at least from what we’ve seen of her onscreen in a popular crime drama series, Money theft (Theft of money in Spanish). Tokyo as we know her from the series, Ursula Corbero does not believe in limits and enjoys taking on challenges. Ahead of the release of the series’ fifth and final season on Netflix, we spoke with Ursula from Spain, and here’s what she has to say about the popularity of the shows, being a fashion icon and sensation on the social networks, and of course, his love for India. Read on:

Tokyo is one of the most popular characters and she has so many nuances. His romantic streak with Rio, his friendship with Nairobi, his bittersweet camaraderie with the professor … this character is a whole universe in itself. How did you experience this part from start to finish? Are you that crazy in real life?

At first, it was a character that I wasn’t used to playing because I had never done anything like that before. So that was actually a challenge for me, the way she was created. From a physical point of view, I just wanted to do something different, so it helped me feel powerful, dangerous, stronger and more courageous, with the look of Tokyo. It actually worked, I felt like that. Also in the script there was something very well defined from the start about how powerful she is and how they let her go wrong. I connected with Tokyo in a very powerful way. One thing I really liked about my character is the way she finds her strength inside, from her guts, not her physique or her muscles.

Not only that, you are also the narrator of the series, and your voiceover features other characters and circumstances that we see unfold on screen. Did it allow you to bond and become more internally involved in the show?

It’s something very amazing what happened with this voiceover you are talking about. Many people compare it to the Autonomous Sensory Meridian Response (ASMR) videos on YouTube, which have whispers to put them to sleep. So a lot of people will tell me, OMG, every time I listen to the voice of Tokyo I’m sleepy or it makes me so happy (Laughs). One day, I spoke to one of the main directors of this voice-over what should we have this very dynamic voice with a frantic pace and a rock’n’roll show. And we thought it would be interesting to have it contrasted with that soothing, calm voice, so people wouldn’t know where this story is coming from and when it’s being told. At first it was very difficult because we were testing different tones to see what worked and what didn’t and in the end we wanted that contrast.

Although it is a Spanish show (dubbed in English and Hindi), it has become immensely popular in India. How do you feel when you come into contact with people outside your geographic boundaries and impress them with your work? Have you ever been to India?

I’ve never been to India but can’t wait to get there and see it all. I can’t think of any name right now, but it happens with everything in my life; I don’t have a very good memory. I no longer remember the faces and the names. I can watch a really good movie on the internet, but the next day I won’t remember the title, so you can imagine how my mind is doing. But yes, it fills me with joy to think that with Money theft thanks to its international impact, I have the opportunity to open new doors in new countries and cultures. And being able to travel, for me, to know different places and to play new characters, that’s something that I love. The best part about my profession is that it is a constant learning process. You never stop learning.

Many in India also continue to compare which Bollywood actor can play different Money Heist characters if its never done again in hindi. Something about Bollywood you’re connecting with?

I’ve seen a lot, a lot of different Bollywood movies, and I know it’s a very big and popular industry. But somehow when people ask me for a name my mind goes numb and empty. One name I remember is Slumdog Millionaire, it’s the movie that I love and adore.

So what if you play a role in a Bollywood movie, say a Spanish character, where you don’t have to speak Hindi as such. Would you like to take this step?

Well it’s funny what I’m going to tell you … If I have time, I would even play a character in Hindi. I will be more than happy if I have a professional person (to teach me), and I have the time to prepare myself and really learn how I said things. I don’t want to limit myself. I like challenges. As I told you before, when I made my first film in the United States, at first my English was not good, but I like challenges and I would like to face them head-on.

In addition to being an actor, you have also projected yourself as a fashion icon. Whether it’s on screen, on the red carpet or on your social media, many admire the way you behave. Does it come naturally to you?

I think fashion is very much related to what I do in my job. I love discovering new characters in my job, but I also think that fashion gives you the same opportunities because depending on what you wear, you feel different, and you can wear different things. Especially when I have these photoshoots, I really like trying on things that I don’t usually wear because I like to see myself differently.

In 2018, after Money theft gained in popularity, you became the most followed Spanish celebrity on Instagram. Do milestones like this give you a high? Also, how much does this social media validation mean to you as an artist?

Social media is something that I really like and appreciate. It brings me closer to the artistic side that I have. I follow art and decoration accounts and many painters. It allows me to connect with something that I love a lot, which is art. Of course, it has its pros and cons. You have to be very perfect with social networks, that can be a nice thing. And with Money theft, you can imagine how crazy it was. Before the show went international, I had a million subscribers, and in one day it was double, then it just kept rolling and I was like, what’s going on. It felt good and all that and everything is kind of measured by how many followers you have. But, we have to keep in mind that this doesn’t measure how talented you have. And it is important to remember this. One thing is the exposure you can have nationally and internationally, and the followers you have, but I know people who don’t have a lot of followers, and they’re incredibly talented. So, this is something that you should not be swayed by as it can be dangerous. And also I try to keep in mind that it’s not my job. My job is to perform.

Interact with the author on Twitter /@monikarawal