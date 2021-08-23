Adelaide to Hollywood via Edinburgh in one day: Fringe Theater goes global





By Barbara Lewis and Sarah Mills (Reuters) A new digital theater platform developed to keep audiences engaged during the lockdown is being used by performers to take their shows to festivals away from home, and even two events at once. Black Box Live, set up by Adelaide-based artist Joanne Hartstone and her partner, garnered accolades when it streamed live shows around the world from Adelaide Fringe earlier this year, which continued despite the pandemic, but with COVID measures in place. Now Hartstone is using the platform to take his show to not one, but two big fringe festivals overseas that are happening this year at the same time, never leaving Australia. The Edinburgh Festival takes place throughout August. After technical delays to adjust to pandemic times, the Hollywood Fringe takes place the same month, August 12-29, rather than its usual June time. Hartstone stars in The Girl Who Jumped Off The Hollywood Sign, which aired live in Hollywood, from a performance at 1:00 p.m. (03:30 GMT) Adelaide time and a separate show at 7:30 p.m. at the Edinburgh Fringe. Although she misses her in-person appearances in Edinburgh and Hollywood in the past, Hartstone says streaming is emerging as an art form in its own right that requires new skills. I play for both the camera and the stage, Hartstone said. I don’t just hit a spotlight, I hit a camera angle as well. I also need to make eye contact with the camera at some point. Edinburgh has chosen to mix live, live, which means the audience watches the performance unfold and on-demand performances, which can be viewed at any time, although they are always based on a recording of a show in one take. Recognizing the huge Hollywood film industry, the Hollywood Fringe decided to include live and live streaming only, despite the higher technical and financial barriers to live streaming, especially for smaller theater companies. The all-can-happen live aspect of the theater is how our community differentiates itself from the film industry, Lois Neville, director of operations at the Hollywood Fringe Festival, told Reuters. She said the festival plans to return in June in the future, but the extra time this year has allowed the pivot to hybridize. Now that the infrastructure has been put in place in theaters and at the festival site, it is likely to remain. We’ve seen the accessibility that live streaming can provide to an audience that otherwise wouldn’t participate at the margin and will likely retain that element for years to come, Neville said. (Reporting by Barbara Lewis and Sarah Mills; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)

