Jason Momoa and Isabela Merced open up about their father-daughter bond in ‘Sweet Girl’ – Daily News

By LINDSEY BAHR

Jason Momoa doesn’t play a lot of regular guys. It’s Aquaman. It’s Khal Drogo. It’s Conan the Barbarian.

That’s part of the reason he wanted to be in Sweet Girl, a new action drama on Netflix. In the film, it’s about an ordinary Pittsburgh father named Ray Cooper who swears revenge on a pharmaceutical company he blames for his wife’s death. As a father himself, it was a natural fit, and he was able to choose the actress who would play his on-screen daughter: Instant Familys Isabela Merced.

Momoa and Merced spoke to The Associated Press about the film and bonding on and off screen.

Notes have been edited for clarity and brevity.

___

Q: Jason, how do you go about choosing someone to play your daughter?

Momoa: The entire cast was full of my top picks. But everything revolved around Isabella. We had mutual friends and I just thought she would be perfect for playing my daughter. I texted or something, I probably sent a bunch of love and aloha, and thank goodness she said yes because I don’t know who else I would have hired.

Q: Do you remember when you first met?

Momoa: I was very excited to meet her. She was very reserved. And I was probably extremely nervous. But we relaxed. We went to see the car and I have all these pictures from the first time we met. She was just very small. So I started to call it Oompa because it is an Oompa Loompa. And that’s how it became his nickname. But she warmed up. We hit it off. Were very similar in our styles.

Merced: I hadn’t watched a single episode of Game of Thrones. I still have not. And I’m so sorry.

Momoa: Don’t look at him. This is not how you want to see your father.

Merced: I had seen him in Aquaman at a movie theater in my hometown and my little brother loves him and I loved him in that movie. And so obviously I knew who he was. But you never know. The way people present themselves is usually different from the way they are. But with him, it’s the same. If anything, he’s more affectionate. Once you get close to him and he realizes you can trust him, it’s the same with me too. I wasn’t going to be in love with everyone on day one. He also had to earn my trust.

Q: Is it easier to do when you shoot in place, like you did with that movie in Pittsburgh?

Merced: Yeah, you’re a little isolated with these people. We went to dinner roughly every other night. We would dance. We would eat sushi. We had a great time. I’m from Cleveland, it’s like a rivalry between (the cities), but I really don’t care, like, I don’t know, like leaving that to the old folks. I love Pittsburgh, it literally looks like Cleveland.

Momoa: (laughs) Leave it to the old folks.

Q: And I understand that Isabela did her own stunts as well.

Merced: I think the only reason I did most of my stunts in this movie was because of the amazing stunt team. It was all about the trust that was created between them.

Momoa: This is where I felt most like a father to her. Like I knew she could play, I knew she was beautiful, I knew she would play that role well, but I didn’t know she could fight like that at this level. I was just blown away. I’m extremely excited for her career and for people to see this movie because she has a bit of strength. And it comes from me, who pretty much just does action. You can’t just teach it. You must have this fire within you.