Entertainment
Actor Terrence J Hosts Thurgood Marshall College Fund’s Second Annual Virtual Reunion Celebration Streaming On AspireTV
#RISEtmcf will include musical performances by Migos, Moneybagg Yo, Sevyn Streeter and Justine Skye
WASHINGTON, August 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – The Thurgood Marshall College Fund (TMCF), a national organization providing support to historically black colleges and universities (HBCUs) and state-funded predominantly black institutions (PBIs), continues to celebrate the long-standing legacy of HBCU Homecoming with their second annual virtual concert and fundraising.
Taking place on saturday october 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. ET, the celebration and the concert will be broadcast simultaneously on AspireTV and TMCFYoutube channel. RISE Homecoming 2k21 (RISE HC2k21) aims to raise funds to support TMCF and the various students they serve. RISE, Recognizing and Investing in Student Excellence, celebrates return to court after an unprecedented year, showcasing the incredible talent and pride of the HBCU community with an opportunity to come together and enjoy long-standing traditions. date safe.
RISE HC2k21 is an opportunity for TMCF to tell the important story of our HBCUs and the students who attend them, while further committing to ensuring that others can enjoy an HBCU education in the future, said the Dr Harry L Williams, President and CEO of Thurgood Marshall College Fund. Thanks to the generous support of businesses and individual donors, we raised over $ 3 million through RISE last year. We would like to surpass that number in 2021. Strong fundraising allows us to help more students complete college and prepare for successful careers after graduation.
The experience will feature Hip-Hop performances from some of the biggest names in music. The show is hosted by National Ambassador and TMCF actor / producer Terrence J with guest appearances from Migos, Moneybagg Yo, Jazze Pha, Justine Skye, Sevyn Streeter, NC A&T Blue and Gold Marching Machine and the NCCU Sound Machine and Choir. The show will be performed by HBCU Alum Torrance Hampton.
There is nothing more important than RISE, said Terrence J. We need a strong and diverse workforce of the future – people ready to tackle the problems of tomorrow. It all starts with education. We need to invest in RISE to make sure our students get the resources they need to take our future to greater heights.
In this time of national crisis and uncertainty, AspireTV is honored to serve as the exclusive cable provider of RISE HC 2k21 to support the Black College community, said Melissa Ingram, Senior Vice President, Multicultural Networks + Strategy, UP Entertainment. As a former HBCU, I am very proud that AspireTV continuously elevates and celebrates the heritage and pride of HBCUs through our culture and content. We were eager to share with our audience the essential work TMCF is doing to transform the lives of HBCU students.
RISE HC2k21 sponsors include Flowers Foods, Guidewire, Wells Fargo, Cisco, Breakthru Beverage, John Deere, Boeing and Wendys.
We are proud to support RISE and the Thurgood Marshall College Fund, said Mary Krier, Senior Vice President, Communications and Corporate Responsibility, Flowers Foods. TMCF’s vision Change the world leader one at a time aligns with our values of leadership, integrity and service. We were excited about our relationship with TMCF and what we can do together to support historically black colleges and universities and their students.
For more information on RISE HC2k21, visit tmcf.org/RISE. If the media are interested in covering the program, contact [email protected]. For sponsorship opportunities and inquiries contact [email protected].
About the Thurgood Marshall College Fund
Established in 1987, the Thurgood Marshall College Fund (TMCF) is the largest organization in the country exclusively representing the Black College community. TMCF member schools include the state supported Historically black colleges and universities and predominantly black institutions, enrolling nearly 80% of all students attending black colleges and universities. Through scholarships, capacity building and research initiatives, innovative programs and strategic partnerships, TMCF is a vital resource in the primary and higher education space. The organization is also the source of top employers looking for top talent for competitive internships and good jobs.
TMCF is a tax-exempt 501 (c) (3) charity. For more information on TMCF, visit: www.tmcf.org.
About AspireTV
AspireTV is the television entertainment network that reflects people and modern experiences of black culture and the urban lifestyle in an inspiring, authentic and entertaining way. AspireTV offers original scripted and reality TV series, specials and independent films as well as beloved dramas, contemporary comedies and provocative documentaries that get you connected and seen here. The network was launched on June 27, 2012 by Magic Johnson Enterprises. AspireTV is available in top 25 African American markets including New York, Los Angeles, Atlanta, Chicago, and Washington, DC For more information, visit www.aspire.tv, facebook.com/AspireTV, @TVaspire on Twitter and @TVaspire on Instagram.
Attachment
CONTACT: Chevonne Mansfield Thurgood Marshall College Fund [email protected]
