Christys Adopts Avid Enterprise Software Subscription to Provide Hollywood Editing Resources | Daily News





Family-owned and operated for over 50 years, Christys has built a reputation for personalized service and technological innovation serving Hollywood’s creative film and television community. Production companies, studios and post houses depend on the company to set up, maintain and maintain end-to-end post-production workflows and resources, from video editing arrays and from proximity storage to l long-term content archiving. On average, Christys supports hundreds of editors working simultaneously onsite at its 60,000 square foot facility and customer production sites, leveraging Media Composer and petabytes of Avid Nexis secure shared storage in their workflows. The subscription-based Media Composer software license enables Christys to more efficiently forecast and provision resources for its demanding user base, while responding to the surge in remote collaboration between geographically dispersed editing teams. Christys Vice President JJ ​​Nigro commented: Creators look to Christys so they can focus on making their best stories without distractions. Even though we’ve grown and evolved, our model works because we’ve built a superior offering around uncompromising service that builds trust and never breaks it. Our core Avid technology supports us every step of the way, and now the subscription makes it easier for us to be there for customers when and how they need to work. Tom Cordiner, Avid Chief Revenue Officer, commented: Christys is at the top of its game in providing exceptional service to many of the world’s most famous creators. With subscription access to our tools, Avid’s mission is to help more partners like Christys innovate in the way they deliver excellence to the creative community.

