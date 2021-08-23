Entertainment
Harvey Weinstein appears in Los Angeles court, but arraignment postponed – CBS Los Angeles
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) –Former movie mogul Harvey Weinstein appeared in a Los Angeles courtroom on Monday in his ongoing sexual assault case, but his indictment has again been postponed.
Last week, a grand jury restored a count of coercive sexual violence against a woman who was dismissed by an LA County Superior Court judge for exceeding the statute of limitations. The charge related to an alleged incident that occurred in May 2010.
Overall, Weinstein is charged with sexually assaulting five women in Los Angeles area hotels from 2004 to 2013. He faces 11 counts.
His arraignment has been postponed until September 20.
This is the third time the prosecution has asked the grand jury to change the indictment against Weinstein, 69, who was originally indicted in March on all 11 counts.
The contested charge is the only charge involving one of the five alleged victims. Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Lisa B. Lench initially supported the defense challenge to that count in a July 29 hearing, but agreed to allow the prosecution to seek a indictment before a grand jury to amend the indictment.
After a lengthy extradition battle, Weinstein was extradited on July 20 from New York City, where he was sentenced to 23 years in prison for the rape of an aspiring actress and criminal sex act against a former production assistant.
He was brought into a downtown Los Angeles courtroom in a wheelchair a day later, with one of his attorneys pleading not guilty on his behalf. He remains imprisoned without bail.
He faces four counts of forcible rape and oral copulation, two counts of forcible sexual assault and one count of sexual penetration by use of force. He could face a potential maximum of 140 years in state prison if convicted of the charges.
Through his company Miramax, Weinstein produced films such as “Shakespeare in Love” and “Pulp Fiction”.
(© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All rights reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)
