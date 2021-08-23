Gaelan Draper’s journey from actor to filmmaker and ECD

Reinventions is a series of questionnaires with people who are pivotal in their lives. Meet Gaelan Draper, who went from actor to executive creative director at Quirk Creative.

What were you before

I started my career on film sets at the age of 10, when I was cast in Chocolat, the movie with Juliette Binoche and Johnny Depp. From there, I spent a decade in front of the camera on a number of projects. Then, when I was 18, I signed up to NYU to do movies.

While remaining an actor, I started to work more and more behind the camera. In a slightly wild tangent too long to print, I spent several years building California Burrito, a Mission-style burrito chain in India. Then, a few years after meeting Meryl [Draper, Quirk’s creative CEO] in Bangalore, we launched Quirk.

What triggered your reinvention (s)?

Starting Quirk was a combination of everything we thought we knew at the time: Meryl knew advertising, having worked as an art director at Ogilvy, and I knew cinema. Of course, looking back now, it’s clear that what we knew has only scratched the surface! For me, creating commercials is the closest way to being able to make movies and to get a budget for it as a day-to-day job.

What did the first steps look like?

We lived in a tiny one room apartment in the Tenderloin neighborhood of San Francisco. I was taking calls from customers sitting in the tub, as there was no other place to separate us, and it was fairly quiet.

Our first customer was Western Union, who asked if we could travel all over the United States for six days to create a place they needed in less than two weeks. Having never done this before, we eagerly submitted a budget equivalent to three cheeseburgers and a one-way plane ticket to Alaska. They immediately agreed.

I remember right after feeling both the ecstasy and the feeling of being the two guys from War Dogs … “Uh, what did we just agree on ?!” The campaign we filmed won 16 awards.

What was a difficult obstacle to overcome?

A? All! It’s crazy to start an agency from scratch. Basically you wake up one day and decide that today is the day to convince people that they should be paying you for a job that you feel very incompetent at! Meryl and I think the other person’s job in the business is actually the most difficult: I have no idea how to make sales, and am amazed by the team that comes out every day and we brings in such amazing clients to work with. Meryl thinks the directing part of the film is the most difficult. Fortunately, and because of that, we make a great team!

What was easier than you thought?

Work with clients. I think as an industry and in any service industry the joke is always that you are at the mercy of difficult customers who exhibit diva-like behavior that you have to see to believe. While we all have horror stories, I find that 99% of people work towards the same goal: to make awesome advertising that will blend fun creativity while having an impact on sales.

I see our work at the agency similar to that of lawyers: clients pay us for our expertise, and it is ultimately up to them whether they want to take our advice or not. When you build a relationship like this, I think it tends to be a win-win for everyone.

What did you learn along the way that other people, hoping to do something similar, should know?

The best thing to do is accept that you still have a lot to learn and work to constantly re-evaluate how to do things better. If you want to build a career and develop your talent, whatever your career path, stagnating or being comfortable in your role will never get you there. I’ve done hundreds of ads, but I’m reviewing each one based on what worked and what I can do better. And there is always something I can do better, usually a lot! Stay hungry.

Did someone or something inspire you along the way?

I am mainly inspired by one thing: extremely motivated people. Whether it’s Quirk colleagues or other filmmakers like me in their careers, I don’t care about the final product. Whether you fail or not, I’m inspired by the people who swing for fences every day.

What has this fundamentally changed for you?

Receive feedback! When I first started filming, I could easily get hot-headed about ideas that I found valuable, that were abused, or that I didn’t want to give up. A wildly talented director suggested that I read Creativity Inc., about the founding of Pixar, and I was hooked on their approach to commentary. In short: if you like your idea, you need to be comfortable defending it and also open to evaluating the real problems it poses. You don’t have to take everyone’s advice and you shouldn’t, but real confidence comes from agreeing to receive advice, and taking it or leaving it.

Do you think you could go back / do you want to?

Make burritos and perform in front of a camera? These are two great things that I certainly hope to continue!

Tell us your song of reinvention.

After a 14-year hiatus, I recently returned to the cello. I love the cello. Live performance of Dvorjak’s concerto by Jacqueline Du Pré in 1968, where she breaks a string and then continues, is so beautiful, so masterful and so extremely cinematic, it’s a classic.

How would you define yourself now?

I’m a director and ECD at Quirk Creative, a Brooklyn-based agency specializing in video.