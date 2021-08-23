Hollywood production companies face increased costs and risks of the Delta variant

Activity on film and television sets in Los Angeles has returned to pre-pandemic levels, but lingering concerns over Covid-19 and the burgeoning delta variant are weighing on the cost of those productions.



Strict vaccination mandates, testing requirements and other pandemic protocols were agreed in July by studios, networks and guilds, allowing productions to move forward in greater numbers.

These precautions, however, incur additional expense. And as the delta variant causes spikes in Covid infections nationwide, companies that produce movies and TV shows now face delays as well as additional financial and logistical burdens.





According to entertainment industry veterans and others closely involved in the Hollywood business, productions spend an average of 10-15% of their budgets below the money allotted after celebrity salaries to measures of security of Covid-19.



All you have to do is integrate it, and that squeezes everything else, said Bill Wilson, Los Angeles-based vice president of production at Sculptor Media, a production, financing and distribution company based in New York. You are not getting more overseas sales just because you have to deal with Covid. So budgets have to be squeezed and tightened, and you have to find efficiencies elsewhere.



There were 9,791 days of filming in Los Angeles between April and June 2021, according to data released Aug. 5 by Hollywood-based FilmLA, the Los Angeles City and County partner film office.



This means that local work on films and television series had finally returned to common levels before Covid-19 put the industry and the rest of the world in turmoil.



The rebound in production activity coincided with the reopening in June across the state of California.



Then, on July 19, studios and unions such as the Screen Actors Guild-America Federation of Television and Radio Artists and the Directors Guild of America struck a deal to get the industry as a whole to get back to work.



The terms of their pact offered short-term fixes to lower some production costs, including relaxing some testing protocols while allowing companies like Netflix Inc. to impose vaccinations on cast and crew members. Zone A. Zone A refers to cast and crew members who work closely together without social distancing or personal protective equipment.



It also stipulated that productions should absorb all costs associated with vaccinations and other protocols related to Covid.



These rules, however, did not anticipate the impact of the delta variant on the number of cases, nor its risks, even for vaccinated actors and crew members.



Wilson, who worked last year as production manager on director Joe Carnahans Copshop, said the production addressed resource gaps even before the protocols were formalized across the industry. .



In the end, we had about 30 people working in the Covid mitigation team between team leaders, nurses and paramedics who did the screening, and disinfection teams and so on, did he declare.



And then the tests themselves were very expensive, and I think we did well over 3,500 tests on this photo. So we spent a significant amount of money to manage the Covid of it all.



Not all productions are affected in the same way.



According to Sarah Cronin, a partner at Washington, DC-based law firm Venable and a member of its entertainment and media litigation group, more established operations can benefit from insurance policies that mitigate costs by protecting vested interests in pre-pandemic health care considerations.



Sometimes these policies are written for terms of three to five years, so these types of increased costs of Covid should definitely be covered by these policies, said Cronin, who is also co-chair of the Media Law Resource Centers Insurance Groups California Chapter. .



But if you have a policy placed after Covid, it will be excluded because insurance companies do not want to cover these additional costs, she added.



A range of businesses have grown around the entertainment industry to provide Covid testing and related services for productions.



Hermosa Beach-based Kameo Health Inc. was launched in 2020 to provide secure health information services to Netflix, Paramount Pictures, and several other major studios.



Flexible test solutions are needed in the production industry, said Sebastian Hayto, CEO of Kameo. Show up on set, hold hands (a production) throughout the planning process, then deliver results within 12 hours.



Hayto estimates that Kameo has performed 100,000 tests, including PCR and rapid tests, in all productions in the United States since August 2020, at $ 90- $ 150 per test. The cost is comparable to a $ 140 fee for a walk-in polymerase chain reaction test at a local pharmacy.



But what has made Kameos testing particularly attractive to productions are the company’s stand-alone mobile test centers and a network of relationships with facilities across the country to produce consistent, reliable, and timely results.



When we get a call to show up in a dark place, we have our own Wi-Fi, our own power source, and can do a full day of rapid testing from that location, Hayto said. And the contract that we sign with the production partners is that we will deliver all the results deposited at x hour the next day at 6 a.m., or within 12 hours.



Kameo does not provide vaccinations, but the company’s testing platform includes symptom screening tools, schedulers, push notifications, result delivery systems, and detailed record keeping with secure access to multiple levels to maintain HIPAA compliance.



Very quickly we realized how important it was to protect all this information, which is why we have invested so heavily in this technology platform, said Hayto.



The July agreement between guilds and studios expires on September 30. With a new project coming into production soon, Wilson isn’t optimistic that cases, protocols, or costs will change anytime soon.



People are going back to work for a bit despite this, and it is costing them dearly. This industry is not going to stop, he said. We really need to get the country vaccinated to make this stop, and until that happens I don’t think we’re going to see a significant decrease in cases. We certainly need it to reduce the cost and complexity of its management.

For reprint and license requests for this article, CLICK HERE.