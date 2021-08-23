Mayim Bialik becomes host after Mike Richards leaves

Mayim Bialik temporarily acts as a host of “Jeopardy!” after Mike Richards resigned on Friday Following backlash from his previous offensive comments, Sony Pictures Television announced on Monday.

Richards will open the 38th season on September 13, after recording the first episodes on Thursday. But Bialik will host the next three weeks of episodes, which air September 20 through October 8, and record them this week. Additional hosts will be announced later, until a new permanent emcee is appointed.

Earlier this month, “Jeopardy!” announced that Richards will take over as host of the nightly game show, and the “The Big Bang Theory” star will be appearing in prime-time specials and tournaments on ABC.

Bialik is currently playing on Fox sitcom “Call Me Kat”who will not return until mid-season, freeing Bialik to intervene.

In a letter to the show’s crew on Friday, obtained by USA TODAY, Richards said he was “stepping down as host with immediate effect.” He also noted that “accordingly, we will cancel production today”.

Thursday, Richards, 46, fell under fireafter past abusive comments were resurfaced by a report of The ring, published Wednesday. It included several quotes from a deleted episode of Richards’ podcast, “The Randumb Show,” which he hosted in 2013 and 2014 to promote a behind-the-scenes look at CBS’s game show “The Price is Right.” of which he was co-executive producer.

In the podcast, Richards repeatedly used offensive language to describe and disparage women’s bodies and he also made an offensive comment about the Jewish people, according to The Ringer’s review of the 41 episodes available online through Tuesday. .