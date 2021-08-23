10 Bollywood Songs That Should Be On Your Playlist





A still of Abhi Mujh Mein Kahin. (courtesy Youtube) Strong points ‘Bhaiya Mere Rakhi Ke’ is obviously on the list

Just like ‘Phoolon Ka Taron Ka’

‘Behna Ne Bhai Ki Kalai Se’ is also on the list New Delhi: Happy Raksha Bandhan everyone. Mark the day with treats, selfies, and lots of love. While having fun, don’t forget to set the perfect mood for the day by playing evergreen songs and celebrating the brother-sister bond. Leave sibling bickering for another day and just enjoy these beautiful melodies. Wondering what to play? Don’t worry, we have selected 10 Bollywood songs that you can add to the playlist. Take a look at the special Raksha Bandhan playlist: 1. Bhaiya Mere Rakhi Ke This song from the 1959 movie Chhoti Behan gives a vintage touch to Raksha Bandhan celebrations at home. Play it and lose yourself in the nostalgia of times gone by. 2. Phoolon Ka Taron Ka Lata Mangeshkar gave us a bunch of evergreen songs for every occasion. This track has lasted for decades and remains one of Raksha Bandhan’s most endearing songs. 3. Hum Behanon Ke Liye Another melodious tune sung by Lata Mangeshkar wins our hearts on this occasion. Perform this 1969 issue and bring back the vibes during the celebrations with your loved ones. 4. Abhi Mujh Mein Kahin Hrithik Roshan Agneepath gave us a wonderful story, a series of breathtaking performances and this beautiful song that we can cherish forever. 5. Mere Bhaiyaa Mere Chanda The precious love of a sister for her brother: this precious emotion is at the heart of this melody, sung by none other than Asha Bhosle. If your brother is a anmol ratan (priceless gem) for you, say it with this song. 6. Behna Ne Bhai Ki Kalai Se This 1959 song from the movie Resham ki dori was a success of its time. It was sung by Suman Kalyanpur. 7. Mamta bhare din Give Raksha Bandhan a melodious touch with this song that celebrates the bonds between siblings. The song was originally sung by Roop Kumar Rathod and Sadhana Sargam. 8. Taaron Ka Chamakta Along with Salman Khan, Madhuri Dixit and Shah Rukh Khan, this issue is a staple on the Rakhi playlist. 9. Isse Samjho Na Resham Ka Taar Sadhana Sargam’s vocals add a nice cadence to this song from 1993. Tune in to this number as you play the special playlist for the day. ten. Behna O Behna This heartbreaking brother-to-sister song is a lovely addition to any Raksha Bandhan celebration. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hm1koHPXMCw Tune in to these songs and celebrate the day with great joy and love.

