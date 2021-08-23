Buzz Lightyear actor and producer says differently about possibility of Toy Story 5





All of the previous Toy Story movies are known for their perfect endings. Toy Story 5 may not have official confirmation, but fans shouldn’t give up hope of getting it. Season 4’s remarkable global success means Toy Story 5 may be on the cards. Annie Potts, who voiced the Bo Peep in previous films, has hinted that many fans would be excited to see what the toys are up to now. “Once you’ve hit four, you’re given this trilogy [point], so I don’t see why they wouldn’t, sure. If you ask me, I would say do five, “Tim Allen said earlier. Fans are wondering when Toy Story 5 can take place. There were 9 years between the Toy Story 3 and Toy Story 4 movies, a similar 11-year gap between the second and third movies. Since the fourth film was released in June 2019, it will be a long time to wait. Last year’s official Pixar account tweeted, “[Lightyear] is the definitive story of the original Buzz Lightyear, voiced by [Chris Evans], get ready to go “to infinity and beyond” with Lightyear. “ Tom Hanks has stated that the fourth film will be the last film in the main Toy Story series. He told Ellen DeGeneres that Tim Allen had “warned [him] on the last emotional farewell between [their characters] Woody and buzz [Lightyear in Toy Story 4]. If Toy Story 5 happens in the future, the actors who are supposed to lend their voices like Tom Hanks as Woody, Tim Allen as Buzz Lightyear, Madeleine McGraw as Bonnie, Christina Hendricks as Gabby Gabby, Keanu Reeves as Duke Kaboom, Jordan Peele as Bunny, Annie Potts as Bo Peep, Ally Maki as Giggle McDimples, Tony Hale as Forky to name a few. Producer, Mark Nielsen, has previously been asked about the possibility of Toy Story 5. “Every movie we make, we treat it like it’s the first and last movie we’re going to make, so you force yourself to do it. Hold on. You don’t get on your skis. If there’s another one? I don’t know. If there is, that’s tomorrow’s problem, “said Mark Nielsen. On the flip side, Tim Allen, who voiced for Buzz Lightyear in previous films, was asked about the possibility of Toy Story 5. “Once you hit four, you have this trilogy. [point], so I don’t see why they wouldn’t, sure. If you ask me, I would say do five, ”Allen said earlier. Toy Story 5 does not have an official release date or confirmation. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse for the latest updates on Hollywood animated films. Also Read: Kung Fu Panda 4 Plot Revealed, What Are The Possibilities For Other Sequels?

