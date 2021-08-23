Hollywood romance in China fades faster





People watch Chinese documentary “Days and Nights in Wuhan” following the outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at a cinema in Beijing, China on January 22, 2021. REUTERS / Thomas Peter

HONG KONG, Aug 23 (Reuters Breakingviews) – The Chinese fantasy of Hollywood is awakening to ugly political realities. Movies like Disney’s “Black Widow” (DIS.N) were conspicuously absent when the theaters of the People’s Republic reopened. The delay coincides with Beijing’s new censorship campaign and the rise of nationalism. Local studios also regularly put Tinseltown aside. Hollywood has spent decades wooing the Chinese market with mixed success. Lucrative franchises like “Fast & Furious” and “Marvel Cinematic Universe”, which are very popular in the country, have been meticulously adapted and sanitized to appease both the local public and the censors. Despite this, Beijing’s bureaucrats have yet to roll out the red carpet. The annual quota of imported films has stuck stubbornly at 34 for nearly a decade, while box office receipts for foreign studios are capped at 25%. In video streaming, strict media and foreign investment rules have effectively excluded Netflix (NFLX.O) and its peers. Thanks to a relatively rapid recovery from the pandemic, the Chinese box office looks more attractive than ever. Ticket sales overtook the virus-stricken US last year; During the New Years holiday week in February, they set a new record high of $ 1.2 billion, according to online movie ticketing service Maoyan Entertainment (1896.HK). But that didn’t catch on in Hollywood. Summer blockbusters, including the superhero hit starring Scarlett Johansson, as well as Jungle Cruise and “Space Jam: A New Legacy” have yet to be released in China. The heist comes amid a renewed censorship campaign that has targeted everything from video games and karaoke songs to online videos. President Xi Jinping also wants to reduce foreign cultural influence in China: Authorities have banned foreigners from live streaming on video apps, cut off cooperation with overseas educational institutions, and barred Chinese students study with foreign tutors through online services. Recently, Beijing officials banned foreign textbooks in primary and secondary schools. In a premonitory move, Disney quietly shut down its hugely popular English-language centers last year, blaming the pandemic and the shift to online classes, according to local media. Local filmmakers are exploiting the situation. Even before Hollywood studios were disrupted by closures, eight of the 10 highest-grossing films in China in 2019 were domestic, according to Box Office Mojo. It may not be long before Hollywood finds itself writing its own Chinese romance. To follow @mak_robyn on Twitter NEWS CONTEXT – On August 19, China’s film ticketing service Maoyan Entertainment reported sales of 1.8 billion yuan ($ 277 million) in the six months to June, an increase of 786% from to the previous year. Net profit for the period was 387 million yuan, compared to a net loss of 430 million yuan in the first half of 2020. – The company said that at the end of June, the Chinese box office totaled 27.6 billion yuan this year, compared to 31.2 billion yuan in the first half of 2019. – The Chinese movie “Hi, Mom” ​​grossed more than $ 822 million in ticket sales as of Aug. 23, according to Box Office Mojo, making it the highest-grossing film in the world this year. Disney’s “Black Widow,” which is yet to be released in China, has grossed $ 370 million so far, about half of which is in overseas markets. Editing by Pete Sweeney and Sharon Lam Reuters Breakingviews is the world’s leading source for agenda-setting financial information. As the Reuters brand for financial commentary, we dissect big business and economic stories from around the world every day. A global team of around 30 correspondents in New York, London, Hong Kong and other major cities provide real-time expert analysis. Sign up for a free trial of our full service at https://www.breakingviews.com/trial and follow us on Twitter @Breakingviews and to www.breakingviews.com. All opinions expressed are those of the authors.

