Five Bollywood Movies That Celebrate Brother-Sister Relationships





When it comes to describing relationships, Bollywood often sticks to stereotypes. Think of the hero’s widowed and sick mother, from a poor or bourgeois background who always needed to be spared. Likewise, the relationship between a sibling was also often pervasive, and decision-makers often failed to explore the layers of that relationship. However, some films have managed to do this and have successfully delved into and explored the impact siblings have on each other. Here is a look at five of those Bollywood movies that stayed away from the usual pattern and shed light on different aspects of the sibling relationship. ‘Hare Rama Hare Krishna’ The 1971 film directed by Dev Anand, as many critics point out, was a critique of hippie culture and in particular the growing Western influence in the country in the early seventies. Yet, deep down, it was a brother, Prashant Jaiswal (Dev Anand), who after many years travels to Nepal to find his younger sister, Jasbir Jaiswal aka Janice (Zeenat Aman), after separated from her very young. age. ‘Fiza’ It’s a Powerful Movie, which came out in 2000 is probably the only Bollywood movie about the sister who has to save her brother! Against the backdrop of community tensions in the country following the Bombay riots in 1993, the film sees Fiza (Karisma Kapoor) frantically searching for her younger brother Amaan (Hrithik Roshan), who disappeared after the riots and changed completely afterwards. his disappearance. found 6 years later. ‘My brother … Nikhil’ Perhaps the most beautiful film celebrating the inseparable bond between a brother and a sister. Director Onir’s film is about a gay swimmer from Goa who contracted AIDS in the late 1980s. As it was still taboo at the time, the film shows the tragic and heartbreaking life of Nikhil Kapoor (Sanjay Suri) , who is shunned by society, including his parents. But it is his older sister, Anamika Kapoor (Juhi Chawla), who decides to stand by his little brother’s side, as he has fought not only the disease but the whole world around him. ‘Josh’ The film had the most star-studded brother-sister couple in Bollywood history. Shah Rukh Khan and Aishwarya Rai played a set of twins, Max and Shirley Dias in the film set in Goa in the 80s. Since being orphaned from childhood, they take care of each other and grow up to become almost inseparable. It is the educated Shirley who controls the rowdy brother. Shirley chooses to stand by her brother’s side when he needs her most and walks away from the love of her life, Rahul (Chandrachur Sinha), who also happens to be the brother of Max’s big rival. ‘Sarbjit’ A biopic directed by Omung Kumar, on the life of Sarbjit Randeep Hooda), who was sentenced to death and spent 22 years in a Pakistani prison after being charged with espionage and suspected terrorist activity. The whole movie and Sarbjit’s life was told by his sister, Dalbir Kaur (Aishwarya Rai) who, in addition to explaining the family’s struggle to bring their brother back from the neighboring country, also talks about the special bond between a brother and a sister. For in-depth, objective and above all balanced journalism, Click here Subscribe to Outlook Magazine

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.outlookindia.com/website/story/entertainment-news-raksha-bandhan-2021-five-bollywood-movies-that-celebrate-brother-sister-relationships/392264 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos