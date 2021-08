DaBaby returns to the stage after homophobic comments – The Hollywood Reporter

DaBaby took the stage for the first time since he sparked controversy over homophobic remarks at a music festival last month and offered a mea culpa, telling the crowd he “never had , never intended to offend anyone “. The weekend rapper appeared at Hot97’s 2021 Summer Jam at Met Life Stadium in New Jersey. The event was one of the few that did not remove the rapper from his roster after his July 25 comments at the Rolling Loud Festival in Miami, where he asked fans to shine their flashlights if they ” didn’t show up today with HIV / AIDS, any of them deadly sexually transmitted diseases that will kill you in two to three weeks. He continued to make rude remarks about women and men . When he then addressed his remarks, the rapper doubled down on his offensive comments, stating that his gay fans “don’t have HIV / AIDS” because they aren’t “bad guys” or “junkies”. After facing mounting criticism, DaBaby initially apologized on Twitter and later on Instagram, from which the latter was later deleted. At Summer Jam, DaBaby opened her set with a video edit that also included her voiceover, according to Atmosphere. On video job on social media and according to various reports, the rapper thanked New York radio station Hot97, which he said “allowed me to share my gift, to share my blessing with all of you here live on this stage. amid all the chaos and backlash. So hats off to everyone for that.… They accepted my sincerity and apologies when I said I never, ever meant to offend anyone or say anything to make anyone feel in any way live on this stage a few weeks ago. He continued, “And Hot 97 was also ready to hang in there on the line, ready to go against all odds with whatever is going on here in the world – they always allowed me to come here on this stage and d ‘use their platform.They have helped the world move forward and be a better place and not reject people for mistakes made like we are not human. According to Complex, after the video ended, DaBaby launched into “Cry Baby,” her hit starring Megan Thee Stallion, and addressed the live crowd. “Check that out,” he is said to have said. “Other than the people who, you know, got really offended, I feel like the rest of your motherfuckers are crying babies.” Hollywood journalist contacted the DaBaby rep for further comment.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/news/music-news/dababy-returns-to-stage-hot97-summer-jam-apology-1235001437/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos