13 Bollywood Approved Sarees You Must Bookmark For Your Next Wedding





The charm of a sari is second to none. A classic forever, the wedding season is incomplete without it. Timeless, elegant and versatile, the must-have Indian stands out on all fronts. And if you want proof of its versatility, you don’t have to look any further than the Instagram accounts of your favorite celebrities. From shimmering red carpet-worthy numbers to timeless looms, here are all the sarees you need to browse for the upcoming holiday season. Bollywood certainly deserves credit for putting the spotlight on the looms. Rather, our actors, including the younger generation of Generation Y, spoke about promoting India’s rich textile heritage. Over the past week, we have had access to footage from Rhea Kapoors’ intimate wedding at home. Disregarding the traditional heavy reds, the film producer and stylist was seen in an ivory Chanderi saree personalized by Anamika Khanna. The look was styled with heavy polki jewelry and a vintage pearl veil. While Kapoor’s saree was understated elegance, actors like Madhuri Dixit Nene and Priyanka Chopra often opted for vibrant and festive weaves. In December 2019, Dixit Nene was spotted in a rich brown Benarasi silk with floral designs and a chunky border. Chopra was also seen defending weaving with her ornate gold Benarasi sari, which she wore for the reception of Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli. The drape, from Chopra’s personal collection, was adorned with traditional temple jewelry and a simple red bindi. Lately we’ve also seen Pooja Hegde in a Kanjeevaram silk weave, borrowed from her mother’s closet. Giving his own twist to the sari, the actor styled it with a big matha patti. On the other hand, Aditi Rao Hydari has often shown us that a loom can also be worn casually. In a recent Instagram post, she was seen wearing an elegant white drape with a colorful kalamkari blouse. This, of course, brings us to Bollywood’s everlasting love affair with the white saree. While vintage Bollywood has long featured dancing bridesmaids in white sarees, our current cast of actors has given the drape a contemporary twist. For Armaan and Anissa Jain’s post-wedding function, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja was seen in an elegant cotton and silk Good Earth saree. Decorated with a gota border, buttis and a geometrically patterned pallu, the look was paired with a heavy choker and earrings. For Kriti Sanon, it was a transparent white Manish Malhotra drape for the reception of Sharma-Kohli. The delicate tulle saree was highlighted with floral embroidery and an off-the-shoulder blouse. Flowers are also a recurring theme for our great ladies. Katrina Kaif, the standard bearer of all things floral, gave us a memorable look with her all-floral and pastel Sabyasachi saree paired with a sash. Vidya Balan also made flowers in her own way by doing her part for the looms. At a cinematic promotional event, she donned an elegant ivory Shivani Bhargava chanderi saree digitally printed with flowers. If you’re a fan of the pattern, you might agree that these picks would make winning choices for rokas, poolside mehandis, and even intimate sangeet gatherings. If you need a little more bling for the season, take a cue from Janhvi Kapoor or Karisma Kapoor, who gave us some serious goals with their glittery Manish Malhotra numbers. As you prepare for a season filled with small weddings and intimate festivities, scroll on for all the sartorial inspiration you’ll need, stat. Read also : 14 stunning red wedding sarees to inspire your bridal trousseau 9 light as air chiffon sarees perfect for those who love silk 13 contemporary summer saris every millennial must bookmark

