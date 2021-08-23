Chrissy Teigen says she still hasn’t fully dealt with her baby’s death





Chrissy teigen still deals with the death of her third child, Jack, as well as her new sobriety during her time as a member of the Cancellation Club. On Sunday, the cookbook author looked back on the difficult year she had, sharing a photo of herself and her husband John legend eat at New York restaurant, Frank. In the photo caption, Teigen recalled their first days living together and eating the green lasagna at Franks’ house every Thursday. We lived a few blocks away, directly across from the Hells Angels in the East Village, she wrote. John had a basement apartment with a roommate and I used to slip cigarettes (ew) through the small half-window that lined up with the sidewalk. Basically a window where you could only see people’s shoes. Either way, I’m dragging [her dog] Big ass puddys for sitting outside at Frank’s, or sometimes sitting alone at the kitchen bar, reading Charm and try everything on the menu. She added that at the time, she was essentially a functional alcoholic who couldn’t stop buying hats that I didn’t like or needed from Urban Outfitters. Teigen announced that she had completely quit drinking in December 2020. The Illustrated sports The model went on to explain that she remembers New York a lot lately when things were simple, thinking about everything I have done and experienced not only this year but in my life as she felt slightly depressed lately. She explained: It kind of started when I thought about the caption for my book and typed my third baby is here !!, like in a cookbook, and then I realized my third baby isn’t would never be there. Then I realized that I threw myself into the book so as not to think about the real third baby. I don’t really feel like I’ve transformed Jack completely and now that I don’t have the alcohol to numb him things are just there, waiting to be recognized. I guess what I’m saying here is that life is so complicated. And take the lasagna ??? Wow it was a roller coaster !!!!! Last September, the couple announced the loss of their third child on social media after Teigen was hospitalized with bleeding during her pregnancy. She wrote on Instagram at the time, In these darkest days, we will cry, we will cry. But we’re going to kiss and love each other harder and we’ll be okay with it. More great stories from Vanity Show Cover article: From Puff Daddy to Diddy to Love

