7 iconic Bollywood siblings on screen





The love shared by siblings is always a bit of sun and a bit of rain – imagine life would have been so dull if we hadn’t had someone to fight with and then share our food with. As we celebrate Rakshabandhan today, it is time to fill our hearts with all the love for brothers and sisters. Bollywood, which borrows heavily from real life, is no different when it comes to portraying beautiful sibling relationships through film. Since time immemorial, we have been living lovely sibling stories across ranges of films. To celebrate Rakhi today, we look back on 7 of our favorite on-screen siblings who left an indelible mark on our hearts. Prepare for some serious nostalgia: Shah Rukh Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in Josh The film traced the lives of two rival gangs in Goa – one led by SRK and the other by Sharad Kapoor. But what stands out most in the film is the sibling chemistry portrayed by SRK and Aishwarya. They not only played siblings in the film, but twins, and how aptly! Even though they played lovers in Mohabbatein which came out soon after, we still prefer Aishwarya and SRK as tapori siblings. Genelia DSouza and Prateik Babbar in Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na Whether it’s throwing themselves at each other when they’re angry or curling up on a window sill to talk about life, Genelia and Prateik have done it all. what siblings do. We remember their chemistry even more than the romantic one that Genelia and Imran Khan shared in the film. From best friends to indifferent enemies, Genelia and Prateik have redefined Tom and Jerry on the big screen. Sushant Singh Rajput and Amrita Puri in Kai Po Che Based on Chetan Bhagats’ novel 3 Mistakes in My Life, Kai Po Che saw Sushant’s debut in Bollywood. Set against the backdrop of the Godhra train fire in 2002 and the Gujarat riots in the same year, the intense action drama is enjoyed everywhere for the portrayal of the siblings – Ishaan and Vidya – by Sushant and Amrita Puri. Their love-hate relationship between siblings was just too cute not to be adored. Arjun Rampal and Deepika Padukone in Housefull Without a doubt, Deepika and Arjun played the most beautiful sibling duo in dramatic comedy. While Arjun played the role of an overprotective brother, Deepika played the role of Akshay Kumars’ love interest in the film. Hrithik Roshan and Kanika Tiwari in Agneepath The beautiful relationship Hrithik and Kanika described made everyone cry. With Abhi Mujh Mein Kahin’s rendition of Sonu Nigams playing in the background, the cast portrayed the love between siblings in a heartwarming way. Farhan Akhtar and Divya Dutta in Bhaag Milkha Bhaag This biopic, based on real-life experiences of athlete Milkha Singh, won hearts for the love that Farhan and Divya shared on screen. The siblings are always behind you, no matter what – this message came to life when the characters went to great lengths to save themselves. Ranveer Singh and Priyanka Chopra Jonas in Dil Dhadakne Do The actors shattered the stereotypical portrayal of siblings in Bollywood and how. They hadn’t cried, hugged, and PDA much, but they understood each other and set an example of mature camaraderie. However, their chocolate theft scene also made us miss our siblings. It’s that time of year again – tie a rakhi and watch one of these gems with popcorn and your brother. After all, they are our first best friends. Read all the latest news, breaking news and coronavirus news here

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.news18.com/news/lifestyle/raksha-bandhan-7-iconic-on-screen-bollywood-siblings-4113050.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos