Rachel Maddow signs new contract with MSNBC – The Hollywood Reporter





Rachel Maddow won’t be leaving MSNBC anytime soon. The 9 p.m. host and foundation of the channel’s prime-time programming signed a new multi-year agreement with the cable channel owned by NBCUniversal, several sources familiar with the matter confirmed. Hollywood journalist. The news just weeks after contract negotiations spread to the public. Maddow had hired Endeavor CEO Ari Emanuel and Chairman Mark Shapiro to help represent her in talks with cable media, with her contract due in early 2022. She had considered leaving the channel, where she has hosted the 9pm show since 2008 (her show is highest rated on MSNBC), to start her own media business, but ultimately decided to stay with the company. Details of her new contract are not immediately clear, but a source said she will develop other plans for NBCUniversal as well. Maddow had previously expressed interest in exploring other formats, such as podcasts. NBC News and MSNBC are also expanding their presence in streaming video, leaving open the possibility that Maddow could play a role in those efforts as well. Maddow is the first major talent renewal to be signed under the leadership of new MSNBC President Rashida Jones, who took over the lead earlier this year. An MSNBC spokesperson declined to comment. Claire Atkinson from the insider first reported the new deal.

