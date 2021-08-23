Mayim Bialik will fill the role of Jeopardy! Guest





Sitcom star Mayim Bialik will temporarily take over weekday hosting duties at Jeopardy! as the venerable quiz show regroups following the departure last week of its new host, Mike Richards. Sony Pictures Entertainment named Mr. Richards, executive producer of Jeopardy !, as Alex Trebek’s successor this month. But he quit on Friday amid a fury over sexist and offensive comments he did on a podcast several years ago. For now, Mr. Richards remains the show’s executive producer. Ms. Bialik, best known for her roles in The Big Bang Theory and Blossom, has been selected by Sony to host Jeopardy! prime-time specials, although only one has been scheduled. She was one of many personalities who had vied with Mr Richards to succeed Mr Trebek, who passed away last year after 37 years as a host. Sony announced Monday that Ms. Bialik will host the Jeopardy recordings this week! in Culver City, CA, 15 episodes in all. The company said it had resumed its search for a permanent replacement for Mr Trebek, but did not disclose an official list of candidates.

As we move forward with this season’s production of Jeopardy !, additional guest hosts will be announced, Sony said in a statement Monday. The selection of Mr. Richards had proved controversial given that as executive producer he was involved in Sony’s search for a new host. Lawsuits also emerged from his last job at The Price Is Right, which included accusations of sexist behavior in the workplace. (He disputes the claims.) A report last week in The ring revealed that Mr Richards had made offensive comments on a podcast, calling women who wear one-piece swimsuits really cranky and overweight and referring to stereotypes about Jews and big noses. Mr. Richards, a comedian turned game show manager, was executive producer of The Price Is Right when he made the comments, prompting a reprimand from the Anti-Defamation League. Mr. Richards’ podcast remarks echoed allegations made against him in the Price Is Right lawsuits. Mr. Richards said in a report this month that the allegations did not reflect the reality of who I am. The renewed search for a replacement for Mr. Trebek is good news for a parade of aspiring hosts and their fans.

Ken Jennings, a fan favorite who has won a record 74 consecutive games, has been seen by some Jeopardys! crew members as Mr. Trebeks’ favorite heir. When Mr. Jennings arrived to host the show as part of the audition process, he found a pair of cufflinks from Mr. Trebeks and a handwritten note from Mr. Trebeks’ widow, Jean, who gave him the was waiting. There was also a significant campaign to support LeVar Burton, a star of Reading Rainbow and Star Trek: The Next Generation. Danger! is a cultural touchstone, and for a black man occupying that podium is important, Burton told The New York Times this year. Anderson Cooper, Robin Roberts, Aaron Rodgers, and even Dr Mehmet Oz also hosted the show during the previous search for a new host. Julia jacobs contributed reports.

