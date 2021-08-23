Jaguars and AEW overlap as two unique sports and entertainment products





JACKSONVILLE, Florida At TIAA Bank Field, things have happened over the past two years that are not at any other stadium in the league. That’s because the Khan family, which owns the Jaguars, has expanded beyond the world of sports. The Khans also spent tens of millions of dollars bringing sports entertainment to the stadium complex. The Khan family started All Elite Wrestling (AEW), which recorded most of its shows at Dailys Place for national audiences for nearly two years. The two entities, the Jaguars and AEW, overlap a lot. Everyone in Jaguars supports AEW, everyone in AEW supports Jaguars. Were all under one umbrella, said Paul Wight, one of the best-known wrestlers on the planet. Wight has been hired by the Khans to join AEW in recent months. Standing 7 feet tall and considered a wrestling giant for his nearly 30-year career, Wight said he understands what Jaguars players are going through and that players understand wrestlers. A d This is great because, NFL athletes and professional wrestlers, we all have a little bit of insanity. There is a part of you that has a little trouble upstairs for wanting to punish you, Wight said. The linchpin between the two entities has been Jaguar owner Shad Khan’s son Tony. Tony Khan created AEW and is a co-owner of the Jaguars. He is also heavily involved with one of the family’s other properties, the Fulham Football (soccer) Club in England. So I’m like the general manager, director of football for Fulham, senior vice president of analysis, owner of the three – Fulham, AEW and the Jaguars. And I own a lot of other businesses too, so it’s really complicated, Tony Khan said in a recent interview. It has been reported that Shad Khan gave Tony Khan around $ 100 million just to launch AEW in 2019. Here’s one quote from Shad Khan about investing the money he gave to Forbes.com: Look, when I’m dead and gone, I’m going to leave you and your sister a lot of money. Why don’t you blow some of that while I’m alive? A d The overlap was quite evident on AEW’s weekly show, which had matches on the soccer field that included some insanity as wrestlers jumping off the goal post and chasing each other through the stadium in golf carts. . There was even a Jaguar trainers Urban Meyer and Charlie Strong clip get involved in a match. The clip went viral and was picked up by several national media. One of the reasons for being so close in front of the camera was the pandemic, which forced AEW to stop traveling for much of 2020 and into early 2021. The company has only recently started traveling again for have shows in other cities. But for over a year, virtually all of the shows were at Dailys Place, meaning the Khans had to rely on the Jaguars’ facilities for every episode. Meyer was recently asked about the connection between the two entities by News4Jax. A d Oh, I’m a huge wrestling fan right now. I actually am. I appreciate it, said Meyer.

