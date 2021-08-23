EPIC welcomes Peter Marshall and further strengthens the practice of entertainment and sport





. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., August 23, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) EPIC Insurance Brokers and Consultants, a P&C insurance brokerage and employee benefits consultant, today announced that Peter Marshall has joined his Entertainment & Sports practice as a Director general, Media Services. Marshall will play a central role in the continued development of the entertainment side of the business. He brings nearly two decades of experience in the insurance industry, with a particular focus on film, television and new media. Marshall has developed risk management protocols for some of the largest film, television and new media production companies, including many Oscar, Emmy and Golden Globe Award nominated and award-winning shows. He has also developed pandemic, cyber, management liability, political risk, hurricane and kidnapping, ransom and extortion coverage programs for these companies. Marshall also created production and intellectual property insurance programs. Marshall produced feature films and long-form television shows before becoming an insurance and risk advisor. During his years of experience in the film industry while based in Los Angeles, he was Senior Vice President of Film Production at Lionsgate and Head of Television Production at Trimark Pictures. He has also been an executive at several leading freelancers where he developed screenplays and oversaw production through the delivery of numerous acclaimed and blockbuster feature films, cable television and network films. Peter brings an incredible depth of extended expertise to this role, allowing EPIC to further expand our offerings and immediately benefit our entertainment customers, said Scott Davis, President of National Specialty Practices at EPIC. We are delighted to have him join our team and help us continue to grow in this specialized area, continued Davis. Marshall will report to Davis. Marshall graduated Cum Laude with a BA from Yale College and an MFA from the Yale School of Drama. He is a licensed property and casualty broker in New York, California, Georgia, Virginia, Louisiana and Florida. Marshall is an active member of the community, supporting many organizations, including Ronald McDonald House. Pierre Marshall [email protected] Telephone: (310) 721-4323 About EPIC Insurance Brokers and Advisors EPIC Insurance Brokers & Consultants, a retail insurance brokerage company, has over 2,600 team members operating in over 80 offices across the United States, providing clients with P&C, Benefits, Specialty Programs and Private customers. EPIC ranks among the top 15 US retail insurance brokers https://www.epicbrokers.com/ NEWS SOURCE: EPIC Insurance Brokers and Consultants This press release was issued on behalf of the information source (EPIC Insurance Brokers and Consultants) who is solely responsible for its accuracy, by Send2Press Newswire. Information is believed to be accurate but is not guaranteed. Story ID: 74452 APDF-R8.2 2021 Send2Press, a press release and electronic marketing service from NEOTROPE, California, United States. To view the original version visit: https://www.send2press.com/wire/epic-welcomes-peter-marshall-further-strengthens-entertainment-and-sports-practice/ Disclaimer: The contents of this press release were not created by The Associated Press (AP).

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ http://www.artesianews.com/2004384/epic-welcomes-peter-marshall-further-strengthens-entertainment-and-sports-practice.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

