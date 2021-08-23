Entertainment
Britney Spears’ dog was’ near death ‘in her care: report
There may be a new twist in #FreeBritney’s tale, resulting from reports that one of her dogs fell seriously ill from neglect, that she had a violent confrontation with her housekeeper, and her father’s new claims in court documents that her “addiction and mental health issues were far worse than the public thought.”
Spears’ dogs were returned to him on Friday after being taken from him two weeks earlier, TMZ reported. Spears believes his father, as a curator, played a role in removing the dogs from his house, TMZ and Page Six said.
“Britney is demanding answers,” an insider told Page Six last week. “She’s been through this before. His Conservatives threatened to take his children away. It’s a feeling too familiar – and heartbreaking – for her. “
Jamie Spears hit back at his daughter’s allegations that her guardianship was “abusive” or amounted to “sex trafficking.” In the new court documents, reported by Le Soleil, Jamie Spears has said that “highly confidential” information about her daughter’s mental state shows that she is “much worse” than the public thinks.
Jamie Spears references his daughter’s darkest moments in a 15-page response to his petition to be suspended as a curator. The 69-year-old became his curator after suffering a mental health crisis in 2008. As a curator he was in charge of Spears’ finances, career and healthcare.
In her 15-page brief, Spears said her actions during the 13-year-old guardianship had “saved” her daughter from “disaster.”
“If the public knew all the facts about Ms. Spears’ personal life, not only her ups and downs, all the addiction and mental health issues she’s struggled with, and all the challenges of guardianship, they would. would congratulate Mr. Spears for the work he has done, do not defame him, ”said the document, filed by counsel for Jamie Spears.
Jamie Spears has said he will step down as curator, but only when “the time is right”. He said in another court file that the transition “must be ordered and include a resolution of cases pending in court.”
A new low in Spears’ life could center on the singer’s dogs, their alleged neglect and her confrontation with his housekeeper, which sparked a misdemeanor battery investigation by the Ventura County Sheriff’s Department .
It is not known if Jamie Spears has anything to do with the removal of the dogs from Spears’ house.
TMZ only reported that they were removed after one of the dogs fell seriously ill and may have been on the verge of death. Sources familiar with the situation told TMZ that the housekeeper feared the two dogs were dehydrated and both were being fed table scraps, even though they had severe digestive issues and needed food. special.
The housekeeper took the two dogs to an emergency vet, who said she was “alarmed” at their condition, TMZ reported. At that point, “it was decided” that Spears’ dog sitter should take custody of it.
When Spears confronted the housekeeper last week about the dogs, things turned sour. TMZ said Spears was upset that the housekeeper took pictures of the dogs with her phone, possibly to document their alleged neglect and send them to Jamie Spears. A brawl over the phone broke out, with Spears’ “sources” claiming that she had simply punched the phone, but the housekeeper told police that Spears hit her arm, causing her to lose hold on her phone.
The Ventura County Sheriff’s Department has confirmed an investigation and said the district attorney’s office will review his report to see if charges should be filed.
TMZ said it might not be likely that Jamie Spears told anyone to remove the dogs from his daughter’s custody because he was “shut out” from what goes on in Spears’ life in the midst of the guardianship battle. Jamie is “totally in the dark about what is going on at home,” a source told TMZ.
In his new court case, Jamie Spears is also trying to distance himself from claims he has a direct role in his daughter’s personal affairs, including her medical treatment. He said another restaurateur, Jodi Montgomery, had overseen his prescription drug regimen in recent years. The decision regarding treatment was made by Montgomery, Spears’ former lawyer, his former psychiatrist and other medical experts, Jamie Spears said.
