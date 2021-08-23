Entertainment
A night of surfers and skateboarders | Culture & Leisure
The Ultimate Surfer (9 p.m., ABC, TV-PG) can’t decide if this is a sports competition or one of the ABC’s many romantic reality shows. He invites 14 young surfers to the high-tech Surf Ranch in Lemoore, California. Don’t go looking for ocean swells, the ranch surrounds a man-made wave machine, built for surfer Kelly Slater, a 700-foot-long trench hydraulically churned to create and recreate a perfect wave. It is a great place to practice. And it has all the mystery, the majesty and the poetry of a wastewater treatment plant.
Young competitors are housed in tiny trailers, and the weight training and food courts appear to be made from repurposed shipping containers. This trendy architectural touch reaffirms the macabre minimalism of the Surf Ranch decor.
And maybe that’s appropriate because kids seem to be all business. Some have competed on the world stage before, and others seem to be on the point. As a tanned and fit competitor informs us, the world of competitive surfing is quite small and most of the participants have known each other from childhood. Some are second generation surfers and have been competing since before they could form sentences.
And while we were on this subject, the rigors of constant practice have their drawbacks. As Michael Phelps reminded us as an SNL host, spending your life with your head in the water doesn’t always allow for bubbly conversations. Surf culture, once a constant source of youth slang, does not seem to have generated many new dialects. There are few of the briefs stated here that would not be out of step with the 1990s or even the 1960s.
Former NFL and Canadian Football League quarterback Jesse Palmer is the host of this series, which will end with a prize of $ 100,000 for top male and female surfers. Each winner will also be invited to major competitions, a boon for his career. Acclaimed surfer Joe Turpel will offer expert commentary. Ranch owner Slater was hired as a consultant.
Not content with presenting surfing, Surfer tries to reignite the shenanigans among the scantily clad competitors. Strolling along the banks of the brackish water, some of the boys discover a jeroboam-sized bottle containing a message for them all. It’s an invitation to play spinning the bottle with the oversized container. A surfer seems disappointed. If she had known that Shed had been recruited for a kissing contest, she would have applied to appear in The Bachelor, where Jesse Palmer was prominent in season five.
POV repeats 2018 documentary Minding the Gap (8 p.m. PBS, TV-14 check local listings). He follows three young male friends of the filmmaker as they skate in Rockford. Shot over the course of several years, it shows them growing up and bonding.
Gap offers a rich and sometimes painful look at contemporary masculinity, its expectations and its reality, but without ever lecturing. It basically invites viewers to hang out with the boys who are on the verge of becoming men. Described by critics as an astonishing debut for filmmaker Bing Liu, it was nominated for an Oscar for Best Documentary.
THIS EVENING OTHER HIGHLIGHTS
Honey feels offended on HouseBroken (8 p.m., Fox, TV-14).
Military Secrets for Sale on NCIS: Los Angeles (9 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14).
After a botched robbery, teens risk virtual life imprisonment in 2019 drama 1275 Days (9:00 p.m. Sundance, TV-MA).
WORSHIP CHOICE
Eve Arden stars as a sassy schoolteacher in the 1956 comedy Our Miss Brooks (7 p.m., TCM), a spin-off of the popular television comedy, itself adapted from a long-running radio series, starring Arden. Gale Gordon (The Lucy Show) and Robert Rockwell co-starred.
SERIES NOTES
Doctors order on The Neighborhood (7 p.m., CBS, r, TV-PG) … American Ninja Warrior (7 p.m., NBC, TV-PG) … Gordon Ramsay rages on Hells Kitchen (7 p.m., Fox, TV-14) … Bachelor in Paradise (7 p.m., ABC, TV-14) … Liz lies to Heath in Roswell, NM (7 p.m., CW, TV-14) … Footloose on Bob Hearts Abishola (7:30 p.m., CBS, r, TV-PG) … A tempting offer on Young Sheldon (8 p.m., CBS, r, TV-PG) … Sarah and Paul fail to get started on Sarah’s Republic (8 p.m., CW, TV -14) … Still Al’s diplomat in the United States (8:30 p.m., CBS, r, TV-PG) … Annie receives a suspension on Duncanville (8:30 p.m., Fox, TV -14) … The Wall (9 p.m., NBC, TV-PG).
LATE AT NIGHT
Jimmy Fallon hosts Kelly Clarkson, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Bakar on The Tonight Show (10:34 pm, NBC) … Sean Penn and Jerome Flood II visit Late Night With Seth Meyers (11:37 pm, NBC) .. Lorde is booked on The Late Late Show With James Corden (11:37 p.m., CBS).
