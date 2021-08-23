Every Guardian of the Galaxy actor in the Suicide Squad

With the two superhero films directed by James Gunn, Marvels guardians of the galaxy and DC The suicide squad in fact share several actors. James Gunn quickly became one of Hollywood’s most exciting directors following his miracle hits with guardians of the galaxy, only elevating his superhero author status with the bloody, R-rated The suicide squad (2021). Luckily for DC, Gunn was the center of a controversial Disney choice when he was fired Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3s director due to an overhaul of old tweets. Marvel came and hired him back to GOTG 3, but not before DC quickly reclaims it to revive their controversial Suicide Squad property.





guardians of the galaxy (2014) was James Gunns’ first launch in blockbuster superhero films, though Gunn wrote a loss Silver Surfer 1999 storyline, introducing a forgotten group of comic book heroes into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The smash hit of the first film gave Gunn more leniency in his future endeavors, bringing notable actors and a less conventional fun into the superhero genre. If you had to trust someone to be successful The suicide squadThe eccentric group of villains in the DCEU was James Gunn.

Related: The Suicide Squad: How Every Returning Character Changed From The Original

While that might seem counterintuitive for a major Marvel director like James Gunn, and even Thor: Ragnarok director Taika Waititi in his The suicide squad cameo, to lead big projects in the DCEU, that means competing superhero franchises are starting to gain popularity. The crossover also indicates that the talent of actors and directors have more freedom to find a greater variety of audiences for the material they love to produce. With Marvel and DC starting to look more and more alike, here’s a breakdown of all of the guardians of the galaxy actors who appear in Gunns The suicide squad.

Michael rooker

While Michael Rooker stars in James Gunn’s two most popular superhero films, he’s done a lot more; he actually starred in all of James Gunns’ feature films. Michael Rooker was instrumental in guardians of the galaxyas Yondu Udonta, adoptive father of Peter Quills and intergalactic thief. Yondu was tragically killed in GOTGFlight. 2 when he sacrificed himself to save Peter Quill and the rest of the Guardians. Rooker has a small role in Gunns’ new feature, The suicide squad, as Savant / Brian Durlin, the man in the opening sequence who maliciously kills a bird in his cell. Savant is then recruited for the First Team Suicide Squad Task Force X, where they discover their mission was a diversion for Team 2. Savant, along with nearly all of the rest of his villainous colleagues, is killed on the beach at Corto Malteses when Amanda Waller blows her brains out after trying to escape the carnage. Besides being killed in both guardians of the galaxy and The suicide squad, Rooker is known for his role as Merle Dixon in The walking dead.

Sylvester stallone

After its reputation for several decades for the creation and representation of the titular role in the Rocky franchise, Sylvester Stallone began to dabble in superhero movies. Stallone first appeared in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as the leader of Ravager Stakar Ogord in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2. Stallones’ role ended amicably between him and the Guardians at the Yondus Memorial, suggesting he could return for Gunns to come Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. Although the image of Stallones is not seen in The suicide squad, it voices the adorable Fool Anthropomorphic Shark Nanaue / King Shark. Nanaue has been hailed as one of the nicer aspects of The suicide squadmain team, so after surviving the teams battle with Starro, the public is hoping that Stallone and King Shark will return for HBO Maxs Peacemaker derivative series.

Sean gunn

Sean Gunn has recently gained prominence for his wacky collaborations with his older brother, director James Gunn. Sean seems to enjoy helping his brothers in big movies, typically taking on multiple roles on camera and behind the scenes. For Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 1, Sean portrayed the Yondus clan’s first mate Ravaging Kraglin Obfonteri onscreen, while also serving as a motion capture performer for Rocket and Thanos. Sean reprized his role as Kraglin in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, but only performed motion capture for Rocket. The suicide squad was celebrated for his quirky personas, but the minor character who garnered the most attention was the miraculously alive villain Weasel, for whom Sean Gunn performs the motion capture and vocals. In another dual role, Sean also The suicide squadcameo as the villain of Batman Calendar Man, who is seen yelling at Polka-Dot Man in Belle Reve. Before joining his brothers’ plans, Sean Gunn was best known for playing the bizarre city dweller Kirk in Gilmore Girls.

Related: The Suicide Squad Cast, Character, and Cameo Guide

Nathan Fillion

Considering that Nathan Fillion notably directed the Firefly franchise like Captain Mal Reynolds, his surprising James Gunn places him in such small roles for his films. Fillion made a minor appearance in guardians of the galaxy like the voice of Blue Alien Prisoner, which sounds a bit below Fillions’ pay grade. He and Gunn obviously have a friendship with their multiple collaborations, so Gunn brought Fillion back for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 as Wonder Man / Simon Williams, although his only scene was ultimately cut from the final film. In another surprisingly small role, Fillion plays TDK (The Detachable Kid) in The suicide squad, one of the villains of Task Force X Team 1 who is killed after his floating arms are wiped out by Corto Maltese’s soldiers.

Pom klementieff

French actress Pom Klementieff, who mainly worked on various French dramas before James Gunn hired her, ended up playing an important role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Mantis. Klementieff joined the Star Lords crew in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 as Mantis, a ward of Peter Quills’ wicked father, Ego, who ends up befriending Drax and is brought aboard the team as the new Guardian. In a flashing cameo or you will miss, Pom Klementieff appears in The suicide squad as one of the dancers at the nightclub where the team tries to find The Thinker. If she wasn’t easy to spot in the first viewing round, it’s probably because she isn’t wearing her memorable alien outfit from guardians of the galaxy.

Steve agee

Steve Agee is the only doubleThe suicide squad/guardians of the galaxyactor who was already part of the Suicide Squad property before the management of James Gunns. Agee is notably good friends with James Gunn outside of their collaborations, so Gunn brought him on Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 as Gef, the member of the Yondu Ravager clan who wears glasses and ends up siding with Taserface on Yondu. Although best known for playing Belle Reve Penitentiary Warden John Economos in the 2016s Suicide Squad and the sequel to 2021, Agee also played another role for The suicide squad as an actor on the set of King Shark. Agee is also one of the only The suicide squad actors confirmed to reprise his role for the Peacemaker series.

Next: Every Character Who Dies In The Suicide Squad

Beverly Hills Cop 4 is set to start filming soon





About the Author