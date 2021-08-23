Bachelor in Paradise Episode 2 | How to watch, live stream, TV channel, time, broadcast





Bachelor in Paradise continues tonight on ABC. The popular reality TV series is also available to watch on fuboTV. On season seven shows, see a variety of cast members of the Bachelor franchise from past seasons, including folks from Peter Weber, Matt James, Tayshia Adams, Clare Crawley, and Katie Thurstons after the pandemic hit them. take a break. The next episode of Bachelor in Paradise airs today, Monday, August 23 at 8 p.m. ET (7 p.m. CT) on ABC and available live on fuboTV for those without cable. Here’s what viewers can expect: Knock, knock, Demis here! With a rose ceremony on the horizon and the men ready to hand out their stems, the ladies are feeling the pressure to find a potential mate. Guest host David Spade continues to bring the funny, but even he can’t ease the tension when the one and only Demi Burnett arrives, setting his sights on one of the most popular men on the beach. Later, more couples have their first dates, where important conversations lead to a stronger bond. Then, as a cocktail party approaches, the competition intensifies and a shocking rumor forces a swimmer to face the others and the truth. What channel is Bachelor in Paradise airing on? It’s on ABC. You can find what channel it is using the channel finder tools here: Verizon Fios, AT&T U-verse, Comcast Xfinity, Spectrum / Charter, Optimum / Altice, DIRECTV and Plate. Where can I watch it if I don’t have cable? You can watch it on fuboTV (7 day free trial). It is also available to stream on Hulu + Live. With Hulu + Live, you have access to The Bachelorette, plus your favorite TV shows and live sports. Who hosts Bachelor in Paradise? After Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe step in as hosts for the final season of The Bachelorette, this show will see some new faces as well. The show will have recurring hosts like David Spade, Lil Jon, Tituss Burgess and Lance Bass. Former Bachelorette contestant Wells Adams will return as a bartender. The moves come after Chris Harrison announced he would be stepping down from The Bachelor franchise, which he has hosted since 2002, to focus on the anti-racism path in light of his comments on the controversial candidate’s past. Rachael Kirkconnells. It has also been reported that Harrison will be leaving the franchise for good. How can I watch the previous seasons of The Bachelor franchise? You can watch previous episodes on Hulu (starting at $ 5.99 per month). The Monday night episode lands on the streaming service Tuesday morning. You can also watch the old seasons on HBO Max. Who is in the cast of Bachelor in Paradise? Aaron Clancy from The Bachelorette 17 (Katie) Abigail Heringer from The Bachelor 25 (Matt) Brendan Morais from The Bachelorette 16 (Clare and Tayshia) Connor Brennan from The Bachelorette 17 (Katie) Deandra Kanu from The Bachelor 24 (Peter) Ivan Hall from The Bachelorette 16 (Clare and Tayshia) James Bonsall from The Bachelorette 17 (Katie) Jessenia Cruz from The Bachelor 25 (Matt) Joe Amabile from The Bachelorette 14 (Becca) Karl Smith from The Bachelorette 17 (Katie) Kelsey Weier from The Bachelor 24 (Peter) Kenny Braasch from The Bachelorette 16 (Clare and Tayshia) Mari Pepin-Solis from The Bachelor 25 (Matt) Maurissa Gunn from The Bachelor 24 (Peter) Natasha Parker from The Bachelor 24 (Peter) Noah Erb from The Bachelorette 16 (Tayshia) Serena Chew from The Bachelor 25 (Matt) Serena Pitt from The Bachelor 25 (Matt) Tahzjuan Hawkins from The Bachelor 23 (Colton) Tammy Ly from The Bachelor 24 (Peter) Tre Cooper from The Bachelorette 17 (Katie) Victoria Larson from The Bachelor 25 (Matt) Victoria Paul from The Bachelor 24 (Peter)

