Bialik to be ‘Jeopardy’ first guest host after Richards release
By Oliver Darcy and Brian Stelter | CNN
Mayim Bialik will be the first guest host of the weekday edition of “Jeopardy!” following Mike Richards’ abrupt departure from his job.
Bialik will host the episodes that are recorded this week, people familiar with the matter told CNN Business. Since the game show typically records a week of episodes in one day, that means it will host three weeks of “Jeopardy!”
Sony, the show’s producer, confirmed the news after the story was first released and said “additional guest hosts will be announced” as production continues on the new season, which begins mid-year. -September.
When Bialik was named earlier this month as the host of “Jeopardy!” Prime-time specials, it was seen by some as a consolation prize, as Richards was named the host of the popular weekday show. Only one of these prime-time tournaments is currently scheduled.
But with Richards suddenly absent as daily host, amid controversy over his past offensive remarks, Bialik can now be positioned as a favorite for weekday work. A person familiar with the matter confirmed on Monday that studio executives were considering him for the role.
“The studio loves Mayim but at the time of the decision for the current season her schedule for ‘Call me Kat’ was set and she couldn’t have juggled the syndicated show and her fox sitcom,” he said. declared the person.
“Now that there is more time to figure things out, it has become a real viable choice for Sony,” the person continued. “It makes sense to ask him to intervene for several weeks while they determine the next steps.”
There has been speculation that Richards, who currently remains executive producer of “Jeopardy!”, Is making decisions about the next host.
But the person who spoke to CNN Business on Monday said it didn’t.
Instead, the person said, Sony Pictures Entertainment chief executive Tony Vinciquerra and Global Television Studios chairman Ravi Ahuja are the people directly involved.
“They really don’t want to go through another extended hearing process,” the person added.
Those familiar with the process also pointed to Ken Jennings, who posted the highest ratings of all “Jeopardy!” guest hosts last season, like another contender. Jennings was reportedly a finalist the first time around and stayed with the series as a consulting producer.
Bialik is best known for her years on the hit CBS sitcom “The Big Bang Theory”, where she played Amy. She currently plays the main character in “Call Me Kat” on Fox. Off-camera, she hosts a weekly mental health podcast called “The Mayim Bialik Breakdown”.
In a statement earlier this month, about her prime-time role, she said, “I couldn’t be more thrilled to join the Jeopardy! family. What started with my 15 year old repeating an Instagram rumor that I should host the show has turned into one of the most exciting and surreal opportunities of my life! I’m so grateful and excited to continue working with Mike Richards, and I’m just over the moon to join forces with him and Sony. After all of the conversations we’ve had about this partnership, I’m so ready to get started!
Richards’ tenure as daily host was cut short after a story on The Ringer’s website detailed a series of offensive comments in his past.
Claire McNear, the journalist behind the story and the author of a recent book on the “Jeopardy!” franchise, said on CNN’s “New Day” Monday that “the big question is where ‘Jeopardy!’ leave this place ?
“It has been such a stable institution on television and in American culture for so many decades,” she said. “And all of a sudden now, with this scandal, it feels like it’s been shaken up. And I think there are a lot of concerns, especially within Sony and within “Jeopardy!” personal, that this reliable thing might not be what it was and just might turn out to be another game show. “
