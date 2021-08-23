Stray Kids makes ‘Thunderous’ return with powerful NOEASY album: Bollywood News





Following a big win on the reality show Kingdom: Legendary War, South Korean group Stray Kids are back with overpowering music video for title track 'Thunder' from their second full album, 'NOT EASY'. The clip takes place in a traditional Korean setting with the Stray Kids dressed in hanbok. The group not only sing the lyrics to express themselves, but the choreography is also powerful with a visually appealing ensemble that many have seen in Korean movies and dramas. Shutting down critics who saw them as a group that makes "loud music," band members Changbin, Han and Lee Know say, "So they call me, the one who shouts oh / Changbin, I choose my own path / Tough attitude / Like a track train recklessly descending the track, ayy / By a fierce hurricane the umbrellas turn over / The finder's last day, haha serve them well / Go back a lumberjack, there's nothing to cut here / There's no way they can lower my ego, I'm sticking to my jutdae / The horns are getting stronger and stronger horn horn. " Another catchy saying is "Man I'm not sorry I'm dirty / Keep talking we don't play by the rules"This is where Stray Kids makes the point that they are there to make their own way, make their rules, not to entertain the nuisance. Written and produced by 3RACHA (producers Bang Chan, Han and Changbin), intro NOT EASY, Bang Chan, leader of the group, explains: "We did the hook first. We used it as the basis for the whole song. At that time, I was with Changbin and HAN in the living room and we were wondering how to do ['Thunderous'] different and new. We continued to exchange ideas and talk about this and that. Then the Thunderous theme came. i thought the title 'Thunder' would be fun, so we searched for it on music platforms and found out [the concept] has never been used before. It sounded perfect for Stray Kids and I thought it was a title only we could do. " The song has a mix of traditional Korean instruments and modern trap – something Stray Kids are known for – experimenting with sounds you've seen in "God's menu" and 'Back door' also. Overall, the 14 tracks NOT EASY album has a song for everyone. Boasting a rich voice, rap verse and a strong presence, Stray Kids continues to consolidate its field as a self-producing group.

