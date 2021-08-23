Meeting in an abortion center changed the life of Catholic actor Eduardo Verasteguis | Catholic National Register





Producer and film star Bella received a Live Action award this weekend.

Eduardo Verastegui, the producer and star of the film Bella, recalled a time on Saturday when he realized his film had helped save a life. Verastegui addressed the August 21 gala held in Dana Point, Calif., By pro-life group Live Action. He received a Group Life Award for his pro-life work in the entertainment industry. Actor and former soap opera star from Mexico, Verastegui said he moved to Los Angeles when he was 28. he had been working in the entertainment industry for 10 years at the time. With the help of a friend, he started the production company Metanoia Films in 2004, declaring his goal of making films that will not only entertain, but hopefully make a difference in people’s lives. He starred and produced the 2006 film Bella, which partly tells the story of a woman who is considering having an abortion but instead carries the baby to term. To better understand her character in the methodical actor film, Verastegui said she visited an abortion center. I wanted to understand exactly the pain [experienced by] any pregnant woman who sees abortion as her only way out, he said. In the business, he remembers seeing girls as young as 14 and 15. A young woman recognized it from her previous soap operas in Mexico. They started chatting and she eventually lost her date at the facility because she was so late, he recalls. Months later, Verastegui said she got a call from her husband, telling him, Eduardo, my boy was born yesterday. He said he was holding the baby, which is named after him. It changed my heart; it changed my life, he said of the meeting, and I remember saying that day, God forgive me for everything I did in my past. I want to devote my whole life, however much time I have left, to defending life. That’s why I’m saying this little movie has changed the lives of so many people, including mine, he said. Live Action also honored Louisiana Democratic State Senator Katrina Jackson and pro-life activist David Daleiden with Life Awards on Saturday. Jackson was the godfather of the Louisianas Unsafe Abortion Protection Act, which placed safety restrictions on abortion facilities in the state; the law was struck down by the United States Supreme Court in June 2020. At the gala on August 21, she underlined the importance of the issue of life and the laws that uphold the right to life. Our agenda needs to be people-centered, and if someone doesn’t have a chance to breathe, then it’s never about people, she said. Only what you do for God will last, Jackson told the audience. Lisa Rose, president and founder of Live Action, noted the increase in pro-life legislation in states as a cause for hope for the pro-life movement. However, she urged members of the movement to win hearts and minds and not just focus on winning political battles: if we don’t win the battle for hearts and minds, we will lose the legal war.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ncregister.com/cna/an-encounter-at-an-abortion-facility-changed-catholic-actor-eduardo-verastegui-s-life The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos