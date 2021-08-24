Second accuser says he insisted on having sex before the hearing

It hit me everywhere, she said. I was running away from him and laughing, “but at 4 foot 11 and 98 pounds she said she was no match for him.

Another time, as punishment, Kelly forced her to rub her face with feces and film it, she said. She was also forced to have an abortion in 2017 after Kelly said he was not ready to have a child with her, she added.

When she finally revealed to him that she was underage, she said Kelly slapped her in the face but kept her in her life, she said. The jury was shown notes that she wrote to herself on how to stay in compliance with her rules when she was with him.

Tell papa everything, she had written.

R. Kelly trial includes testimony about Aaliyah

Kelly, 54, faces multiple sex trafficking and racketeering charges dating back decades and involving six women, some of whom were believed to have been minors at the time, including the first accuser to testify, Jerhonda Johnson Pace.

On Wednesday, the first day of the trial, Pace, 28, said she started a six-month-long sexual relationship with Kelly. when she was 16 but first told him she was 19. She also testified that she contracted herpes from Kelly, and she too told the jury about “Rob’s rules”, which allegedly included calling “Dad”.

Earlier Monday, Kellyformer assistant and tour director,Demetrius Smith, returned to the witness stand to complete his testimony under subpoena and immunity from prosecution.

Smith told the jury on Friday how he helped facilitate Kelly’s illegal 1994 marriage to late singer Aaliyah, who was 15 at the time. Smith said he paid a bribe to help her obtain a marriage license using fake ID whichprotected his real age.

The marriage was then called off. Aaliyah died in a plane crash in 2001.

One initially reluctantSmith testified that he was concerned about Kelly’s “overly friendly” behavior with Aaliyah.But he later said that in 1994, Kelly, then 27, told him on tour that “Aaliyah was in trouble” and “thinks she is pregnant,” he said.